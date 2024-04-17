CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary Canucks sweep Whitecourt Wolverines in AJHL championship series

    The AJHL's Calgary Canucks logo can be seen in an undated photo. (Calgary Canucks) The AJHL's Calgary Canucks logo can be seen in an undated photo. (Calgary Canucks)
    The Calgary Canucks got the sweep Wednesday night and, for the first time in 25 years, the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) championship.

    The Canucks beat the Whitecourt Wolverines 3-2 at the Ken Bracko Arena at Max Bell, taking the best-of-seven AJHL championship series four games to none.

    Next, they’re off to the Centennial Cup.

