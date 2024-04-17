Calgary Canucks sweep Whitecourt Wolverines in AJHL championship series

The Calgary Canucks got the sweep Wednesday night and, for the first time in 25 years, the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) championship.

The Canucks beat the Whitecourt Wolverines 3-2 at the Ken Bracko Arena at Max Bell, taking the best-of-seven AJHL championship series four games to none.

YOUR CALGARY CANUCKS ARE THE 2024 AJHL CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/0xVPm3boen — Calgary Canucks (@Calgary_Canucks) April 18, 2024

Next, they’re off to the Centennial Cup.