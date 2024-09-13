Calgary Canucks to raise championship banner Saturday night

Last season, the Calgary Canucks shocked many in the hockey world by winning the AJHL championship.

The Canucks then went on to the Centennial Cup and even though they didn't win, they did a great job representing Alberta.

On Saturday night, the club will raise the 2024 AJHL championship banner to the rafters.

For players like second-year defenceman Kenny Sutton, it will be a special night.

"To achieve what we did last year was pretty incredible," said the 19-year-old.

"To see all of our hard work come to fruition like it did, it will be awesome to see that banner raised into the rafters on Saturday."

New team

The Canucks are a different team this season.

Some veterans have moved on, including their No. 1 goaltender Julien Molinaro.

The Canucks have replaced him with 20-year-old Justen Maric, who spent last season with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks.

Maric says it was an easy decision to come to the Canucks.

"Them winning last year, it shows that this organization has what it takes to go all the way," said the Edmonton product.

"On top of that, we're hosting the Centennial Cup, so obviously, there's an opportunity there to go to the national championship and achieve something that would be so special for this organization."

'Earn your way'

Maric also has experience in the Centennial Cup.

In 2023, he was playing with the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's Battleford Northstars and they made it all the way to the final before bowing out to the Brooks Bandits in the championship game.

Maric says he has unfinished business to take care of and so do a lot of his new teammates.

Sutton says the Canucks are going into this season with a new slogan.

"Our assistant coach put a few words on the board in our first practice and they read, 'Earn your way,'" he said.

"We already know we're hosting the Centennial Cup but we don't just want to host it, we want to earn our way. We want to win another AJHL championship and take us to the Centennial Cup again."

All about the team

The Canucks learned a lot of lessons last year on their way to winning the AJHL title and head coach Brad Moran is hoping they'll carry those lessons into this year.

"The big part is the guys gave up individualism," he said.

"To do what the team needed and if they can continue to relay that message down the road, I think that only helps us continue to get better."

The Canucks open up the regular season on Friday night in Canmore.

The same two teams face each other on Saturday night at the Ken Bracko Arena at Max Bell.

Puck drop is a little after 5 p.m.