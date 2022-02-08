Calgary cardiologist charged with sexual assault stemming from 2012 consultation

A Calgary cardiologist is facing charges after a patient reported being sexually assaulted during an exam nearly a decade ago.

The patient went to police in October 2021 and said she had gone to a cardiologist's office for a consultation in December 2012, where she says she was touched inappropriately and without her consent.

Following an investigation, Michael Stephen Connelly, 65, has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

"Trust is key in a doctor-patient relationship and Dr. Connelly was in a position of trust over the victim," said Staff Sgt. Michelle Doyle with the Calgary Police Service sexual assault investigation unit.

"As individuals and as the greater public, we need to have confidence in those responsible for our medical care.

There is no time limit for reporting a sexual assault in Canada.

"We understand that it can take time to process these kinds of events and there is no time limit on when victims of sexual assault can come forward to police," said Doyle.

"These are very sensitive, personal crimes that can leave victims feeling vulnerable and susceptible to additional trauma."

Anyone who believes they are the victim of a crime is encouraged to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



