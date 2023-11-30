Calgary Catholic schools to start hours later one day per week
Parents with children in the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) will have to re-adjust their schedules next school year, as the district launches a pilot project of new calendar which will have students starting hours later one day a week.
In an email sent to staff on Wednesday explaining the change, CCSD chief Superintendent Bryan Szumlas referred Alberta Education’s Assurance Report regarding the Calgary Catholic School District which shows that teachers, particularly in high school, want change when it comes to professional growth.
“To address this challenge the Calgary Catholic District will be moving forward with a late entry pilot project for the 2024-2025 calendar year. “wrote Szumlas “This means that either on Mondays or Wednesdays (day to be determined), students would start school between 11 a.m. and noon. (Times will vary depending upon bell and transportation) so that teachers could engage in meaningful professional growth activities on the designated morning."
Students will still be expected to put in the same number of classroom hours each week. That will mean that in the remaining four days the school day will be longer, "so that could mean that the students are starting school maybe 20 minutes earlier, combined with leaving school 20 minutes later.” said Szumlas.
ATA Local 55, which represents CCSD teachers, says it has been lobbying for more professional development time but says it was not consulted on the calendar change.
Local 55 president Allison McCaffery said she has been hearing from members who are very unhappy with the change, especially those who are also parents of children in the system.
"They are concerned to the point that some have even said that it is very concerning for the future for them to support their students coming into the schools,” said McCaffery, "or them to be teachers within the school."
SCRAMBLING FAMILIES
The change in start time means many families will be left scrambling to find care for their children for three or four hours or show up later for work.on the mornings teachers are in professional growth sessions.
By contrast, the Calgary Public School system professional growth sessions are often scheduled for Friday afternoons.
“I'm pretty sure most parents are going to be completely shocked by it. In the public system on a Friday afternoon, you can kind of accommodate for that. Leave early on a Friday. It's sort of something that people just do," said Melissa Ramkissoon, who has three children in Catholic school.
“In the workforce -in the workplace. ‘Hey, I'm not going to come in until 11:30 on Wednesday morning.’ That's not really going to fly.”
Information about the impending change was sent to school staff Wednesday and will be posted on the Catholic school board’s website Friday.
An online consultation process will run from December 1st through 11th. The finalized calendar for next school year will be posted in January 2024.
Below is the text of an email that was sent to school staff Wednesday.
TEXT OF EMAIL
The Challenge: Teaching is Growing More Complex
In today’s world teachers are faced with many challenges such as dealing with increased student complexities, new curriculum implementation and changing technologies. As a result, we are seeing a greater number of teachers going on leave due to increased demands and stresses or leaving the profession altogether. Furthermore, Alberta Education’s Assurance Report regarding the Calgary Catholic School District shows that teachers, particularly in high school are wanting a change when it comes to professional growth. See the data below:
The problem is finding time to professionally develop teachers so that they can learn effective teaching practices while also finding time for students and their wellness.
From the students’ perspective, they too, are living a complex world with many pressures and stresses. When it comes to wellness, we are seeing more and more students reporting that they have sleep difficulties: 58 per cent of 29,657 students surveyed said that they have a hard time sleeping at night or want to sleep during the day.
So, we see both students and staff need a change. We must be audacious and try something new, with our district’s calendar, for the betterment of students and staff in Calgary Catholic.
Solution: Late Entry Pilot Project (2024-2025)
To address this challenge the Calgary Catholic District will be moving forward with a late entry pilot project for the 2024-2025 calendar year. This means that either on Mondays or Wednesdays (day to be determined), students would start school between 11 a.m. and noon (Times will vary depending upon bell and transportation) so that teachers could engage in meaningful professional growth activities on the designated morning. The chosen days, either Mondays or Wednesdays will be based upon feedback received and school staff would be expected to be at work engaging in meaningful activities.
It is important to note, that the total number of instructional hours will not change as time is mandated by Alberta Education (Kindergarten – 475 Hours; Gr. 1-9 – 950 hours; high School 1000 Hours). School days will be lengthened and/or lunch shortened to make up the time. Exact times will be determined by administrators, on a school-by-school basis.
It is important to note that many other school districts have been using time within the week for professional growth. As examples, CBE and Christ the Redeemer School districts use Friday afternoons. Edmonton Catholic uses Thursday afternoons.
A few additional points. First, all CCSD schools will participate. High Schools, junior highs schools (i.e. Bishop Kidd and St. Michael) and special education teachers who have had afternoon dismissals for targeted professional growth will transition to the late entry pilot schedule.
Secondly, this pilot is also linked to our wellness priority in that it will give students a day to acquire extra sleep for their developing minds. Thirdly, the overall number of PG days will decrease. Fourthly, the morning kindergarten program will move to four longer days. PM kindergarten will consist of five shorter days. Both programs would have the designated number of government hours.
CCSD understands that moving in this direction may create challenges for some families with young children. Be assured that the district will continue to work with before and after school providers so that care (at the cost of parents) can be offered during the designated mornings. We appreciate all parents for embracing this significant change.
Global Models of Success: Integrating Teacher Professional Growth into School Weeks
Numerous high-performing countries globally have positioned teacher professional growth at the core of their education strategies, embedding it into the regular school week. Notable examples include:
- Finland: Finland, celebrated for its stellar education system, dedicates school week time to collaborative planning and professional learning communities, fostering a culture of innovation and shared expertise.
- Singapore: Renowned for excellence in mathematics and science, Singapore allots specific time during the school week for teacher collaboration, lesson studies, and curriculum growth workshops.
- Australia: Australia recognizes the significance of continuous teacher learning, incorporating professional growth into the school week through sessions, mentoring, and collaborative planning, fostering shared expertise.
These global examples underscore the positive correlation between integrating teacher professional growth into the school week and overall educational success. By prioritizing ongoing professional growth, these countries have elevated teaching quality and equipped students for the demands of the 21st century.
The Crucial Role of Teacher Professional Growth in Enhancing Education
Here are some benefits of incorporating teacher professional growth during the school week:
- Enhanced Pedagogical Practices: Professional growth provides educators with opportunities to explore innovative teaching methods, instructional technologies, and evolving educational theories. Through workshops and collaborative sessions, teachers can refine their pedagogical skills, ensuring a more engaging and effective learning experience for students.
- Curriculum Alignment and Integration: As education continually evolves, staying abreast of changes in curriculum and educational standards is crucial. Professional growth allows teachers to align their instructional strategies with the latest curriculum requirements, ensuring that classroom practices are in sync with educational objectives.
- Technology Integration: In the digital age, the integration of technology in education is non-negotiable. Teacher professional growth provides a platform for educators to explore and integrate technology tools that enhance teaching and learning experiences. This not only prepares students for the future but also keeps education relevant and engaging.
- Data-Driven Decision Making: Professional growth emphasizes the importance of data analysis in education. Teachers learn to interpret student performance data, allowing them to make informed decisions about instructional strategies and interventions. This data-driven approach helps optimize teaching methods and facilitates continuous improvement in student outcomes.
- Collaborative Learning Communities: Professional growth sessions foster a sense of community among teachers. Collaborative learning experiences enable educators to share best practices, exchange ideas, and collectively address challenges. This sense of camaraderie contributes to a positive and supportive school culture.
- Career Satisfaction and Retention: Investing in teacher professional growth demonstrates a commitment to the growth and well-being of educators. As teachers gain new skills and perspectives, they often experience increased job satisfaction. This, in turn, contributes to higher retention rates, ensuring a stable and experienced teaching staff.
Next Steps:
Please give your feedback through the thought exchange that will be released on December 1-11. There will be two thought exchanges, one for parents/guardians and the other for staff. The Calendar Committee will consider the feedback as they finalize the 2024-2025 calendar. The 2024-2025 district calendar will be shared with the larger community and posted on the internet in January 2024.
The district will develop a more extensive Q&A document after feedback is received.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
On 1st day, UN climate conference sets up fund for countries hit by disasters like flood and drought
Nearly all the world's nations on Thursday finalized the creation of a fund to help compensate countries struggling to cope with loss and damage caused by climate change, seen as a major first-day breakthrough at this year's UN climate conference
NHL veteran Perry apologizes for 'inappropriate' behaviour, says he is seeking help
Corey Perry says he has started seeking help for his struggles with alcohol following his release from the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
Blasted by Bloc, Conservative MP apologizes for asking minister to speak English
Conservative MP Rachael Thomas has apologized after drawing criticism from other members of Parliament for asking Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge to answer questions in English at a committee meeting.
Pressure builds to eliminate fossil fuel use as oil executive takes over climate talks
Pressure to phase out fossil fuels mounted Thursday on the oil company chief who took over international climate negotiations in Dubai as part of the United Nations Conference of Parties (COP28).
Filmmakers in Bruce Peninsula 'accidentally' discover 128-year-old shipwreck
Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick were looking for invasive mussels when they found something no one has laid eyes on for 128 years.
'The only choice': Defence Department going with Boeing to replace aging Aurora fleet
The federal government is buying at least 14 Boeing surveillance planes from the United States to replace the aging CP-140 Aurora fleet, cabinet ministers announced Thursday. The deal costs more than $10.3 billion in total, including US$5.9 billion for the jets themselves, and the planes are expected to be delivered in 2026 and 2027.
Suspect arrested in Morocco could be behind Ontario bomb threats, OPP says
Investigators have 'strong reason' to believe that a suspect taken into custody in Morocco could be behind numerous bomb threats across Ontario in early November, police say.
Here are the factors experts say are contributing to Canada's drug shortages
Experts say drug shortages have gradually worsened in Canada over the last decade, putting patients in difficult and sometimes dangerous positions. But potential solutions like rethinking where drug manufacturing is concentrated and expanding pharmacists' prescribing privileges could help ease those impacts.
Liberal bail reforms poised to become law after year of increased crime concerns
The federal government's bail-reform legislation is on its way to becoming law after the House of Commons decided on Thursday to accept changes the Senate made to the bill.
Edmonton
-
Devon, Alta., town councillor sentenced to 120 days in jail following guilty pleas
A councillor for the Town of Devon, just southwest of Edmonton, was sentenced Thursday to 120 days in jail for harassing and threatening members of her family.
-
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
-
15 distinct Edmonton districts outlined in continuing city plan-streamlining efforts
Draft plans for distinct districts — the latest work on the 15-minute city vision Edmonton planners have been developing over the last three years — will be presented to the urban planning committee next week.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police watchdog confirms 'officer-involved shooting' in Abbotsford
There was an "officer-involved shooting" in Abbotsford on Thursday, B.C.'s police watchdog has confirmed.
-
With strong storm on the way, B.C. government warns public to prepare for flood risk
B.C.'s Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness has taken the unusual step of issuing a public warning several days before an upcoming storm.
-
Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for Vancouver courtroom stabbing
A woman who used a filleting knife and hammer in an attempt to kill her online nemesis inside a Vancouver courtroom will spend 12 years in prison, a judge ruled Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Human remains found in Cape Breton those of missing woman, death being investigated as homicide
Police say human remains found in Big Bras D’Or, N.S., belong to a woman who was reported missing last week. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.
-
2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends; finishes 4th for most-named storms
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end on Thursday as the fourth
-
Man rescued from Moncton garbage truck ‘lucky to be alive’
A man who fell into a Moncton garbage truck was rescued Wednesday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. prosecutors consider charges against Victoria police officer after fatal shooting
British Columbia's police watchdog is asking the B.C. Prosecution Service to consider charges against a Victoria police officer who shot and killed a man two years ago.
-
Missing Nanaimo woman found 'very cold,' transported to hospital for assessment
A 21-year-old Nanaimo woman who had been missing since Tuesday in the rugged woods southwest of the city has been found.
-
East Sooke neighbourhood tap water unsafe for infants, authorities warn
Health authorities are warning residents in a rural neighbourhood west of Victoria about high concentrations of manganese in their tap water, saying the mineral may pose health risks to infants.
Toronto
-
Additional charges laid in hate-motivated mischief investigation at Yorkville Indigo bookstore
Toronto police have laid additional charges against 11 people in connection with a hate-motivated mischief investigation at a downtown Indigo bookstore.
-
Suspect arrested in Morocco could be behind Ontario bomb threats, OPP says
Investigators have 'strong reason' to believe that a suspect taken into custody in Morocco could be behind numerous bomb threats across Ontario in early November, police say.
-
It may be cheaper to stay in a hotel for a month than rent an apartment in Toronto
While the thought of staying in a hotel for a month might sound like an expensive proposition, it may actually be cheaper than paying rent in Toronto.
Montreal
-
Ex-Quebec firefighter Kenneth Marlin sentenced to 14 years for molesting kids on farm
On Thursday, Quebec Court Justice Joey Dubois sentenced Kenneth Marlin to 14 years in prison for abusing five children over the span of a decade on his parents' farm in Hemmingford, Que., a small rural town about 65 kilometres south of Montreal.
-
Man, 20, found fatally shot inside car: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 20-year-old man was discovered inside a car with a fatal gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.
-
Montreal public transit authority to cut 255 jobs, says union
A union representing workers at Montreal's public transit authority (STM) claims the company is cutting 255 positions to help overcome its deficit.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa family doctor denied permanent residency over marital status, age
An Ottawa family physician won't get to stay in Canada after she did not meet the threshold due to factors outside her control.
-
Little Italy grocer to close its doors in alcohol sale dispute with province
Mercato Zacconi in Ottawa's Little Italy is closing its doors due to a dispute with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario over the sale of alcohol.
-
'Our whole lives are upside down': Family describes terrifying Centrepointe shooting that critically injured family dog
A family pet is in emergency care after being shot by a stray bullet one week ago.
Kitchener
-
'That could have been my home': Residents call for action after attempted arson at Waterloo apartment
A 21-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to set a fire inside a Waterloo apartment building.
-
Brazen break-in at Kitchener restaurant caught on camera
A Kitchener restaurant says thieves broke into their business not once – but three times – on the same night.
-
Man charged with stealing kitten from Waterloo pet store
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a kitten from a Waterloo pet store. However Crosby, the 10-week-old cat, is still missing.
Saskatoon
-
'Crawling along like turtles': Saskatoon councillors extend budget discussions to Friday
After hours of debate, Saskatoon city councillors found $2.7 million in savings on Thursday.
-
Saskatoon credit union closure prompts calls for more community policing
Community leaders are reacting to the announcement that the St. Mary's Affinity Credit Union will be closing down due to safety concerns.
-
This Saskatoon man just turned 104 years old and he still likes to boogie
A Saskatoon man is celebrating a remarkable milestone this week as he turns 104 years old. With a life that has spanned over ten decades, Nick Kazuska is still going strong.
Northern Ontario
-
One person in custody after three people stabbed in Sudbury on Thursday
A 34-year-old suspect is in custody after three people received serious but not life-threatening injuries in a stabbing attack late Thursday morning in Sudbury.
-
Final day for employees at Domtar pulp mill in Espanola, Ont.
Thursday was the final day of work for employees on the pulp side of Domtar’s pulp and paper mill in Espanola.
-
Man who committed four murders in the Sault found with rifle, revolver, police say
Bobbie Halleart, the man who shot and killed his three children and a 41-year-old woman Oct. 23 in the Sault, was found with a .38 calibre revolver and a rifle, police said Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
'Still loved by many people': Family of missing man starts billboard campaign looking for information
Relatives of a man who has been missing since 2021 are launching a campaign in the hopes someone will come forward with information.
-
'More people can see it': 'Humbug' sign removed from Winnipeg brewery, set to move to new location
A Winnipeg brewery says the 'Humbug' sign that it put up on its roof just a few days ago needed to come down.
-
'Enrichment is a very important part of animal care': Zoo puts out call to replenish toy chest
Animals living at Assiniboine Park Zoo are on the hunt for new toys and other enrichment items heading into the holiday season.
Regina
-
REAL ex-chair claims Regina councillors ignored organization, often asked for free event tickets
Former chair of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) board of directors, Wayne Morsky, has spoken out for the first time since being removed by city council last week.
-
SHA memo reveals critical care bypasses in four cities across Saskatchewan
Internal Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) documents obtained by the provincial NDP show that four of the province's major hospitals were subject to critical care bypasses on Nov. 29.
-
Local pharmacy hosts second ID clinic to help houseless residents access services
The Queen City Wellness Pharmacy held their second ID clinic Thursday afternoon at the Heritage Community Association.