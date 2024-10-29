Calgary Cavalry ride into CPL final after emotional win over Forge FC

Cavalry FC is headed to the Canadian Premier League final after beating a team they’ve had trouble with in the past: Hamilton Forge FC.

Cavalry goalkeeper Marco Carducci is an original member of the club.

Over the years he’s done a lot of winning, but he’s also suffered some heartbreaking losses – most of those in the playoffs against Forge FC.

That’s why it was so satisfying to beat Forge 1-0 in Hamilton in the one-versus-two playoff game on the weekend.

“Yeah, it felt great, obviously,” said a smiling Carducci.

“Historically speaking, it’s always a tough place to go and play, but of course in the playoffs it’s always been a bit of a hurdle we haven’t been able to clear, so getting that first step done was awesome. It feels great, but that’s exactly what it is, it’s the first step.”

Indeed, the bigger prize will come on Nov. 9 when Cavalry hosts the league final.

They’ll play the winner of Forge FC and Atlético Ottawa. Midfielder Fraser Aird says it will be great to play in front of the hometown fans.

“I mean, making finals isn’t easy,” Aird said.

“As a professional player, it’s never easy, and you only get to do it a few times in your career. The fact that we’re hosting a final in front of our fans and in front of our family, it’s a great opportunity for the club and also a great opportunity for the players to get some more silverware.”

For the fans

This is the first time Calgary has hosted the Canadian Premier League final since 2019.

Head coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. says after having to play their CONCACAF home game in Victoria because of the poor weather in Calgary, this game will be for the fans.

“To bring the final here and have the last game of the season here and have the opportunity to lift the trophy in front of them like we did last year with the North Shield, I think that’s exceptional.”

“So, this one is for the fans, and I think we’re close to selling out already, but we want to pack the seats and use them as our advantage as a way of their support.”

Into the record books

One more note from the game against Forge, Carducci assisted on the game's only goal by Tobias Warschewski. He becomes the first goalkeeper in league history to record an assist. He says it’s great to go into the record books for something like that.

“Well, it’s a great feeling first of all,” he said.

“I’m happy to be able to help out on the other side. Obviously, my job is to keep the ball out of the net in our end and I was happy to be able to do that, but adding a little bit on the other side felt great.”

The league final will be played on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 1:00 p.m. at ATCO Field.