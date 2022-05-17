Calgary charity hopes to raise $30K in 30 days for 30th anniversary

A Calgary charity is celebrating its 30th anniversary with the launch of a new fundraising campaign aimed at raising $30,000 in 30 days.

The Women In Need Society (WINS) launched in 1992 with the goal of giving women and their families the resources, knowledge, skills and confidence to achieve self-sufficiency.

The organization started with a single thrift store, but has grown to include six stores, four community resource hubs, two program centres and a bulk thrift store, all located in Calgary.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, WINS also launched a nation-wide online thrift sore, Twice New by WINS.

"We’re so excited to see what the next 30 years looks like,” said WINS president and CEO Karen Ramchuk.

In the past year alone, officials say WINS has provided more than 20,000 services to more than 14,000 Calgarians, and in 2021, WINS received and processed 4,556 pallets of donations – enough to fill the Saddledome ice surface more than four times.

"When our donors, financial partners, stakeholders, team members and valued customers give to WINS, they’re making our city a better place for all," Ramchuk added.

In honour of WINS' 30th anniversary, the organization will also be offering 30 per cent off everything at its thrift stores on Tuesday.

To learn more about WINS, you can visit the charity's website.