Calgary chess icon inducted to Canadian Chess Hall of Fame

Calgary chess icon inducted to Canadian Chess Hall of Fame

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

G7 leaders wrap up summit meant to bolster Ukraine support

The Group of Seven on Tuesday was wrapping up a summit intended to send a strong signal of long-term commitment to Ukraine's future, ensuring that Russia pays a higher price for its invasion while also attempting to alleviate a global hunger crisis and show unity against climate change.

46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio

Forty-six people were found dead after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road in San Antonio in the latest tragedy to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico to the U.S. Sixteen people were hospitalized, including four children.

3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri

An Amtrak passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck Monday in a remote area of Missouri, killing three people and injuring dozens more as rail cars tumbled off the tracks and landed on their sides, officials said.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina