Calgary child care licence will help protect children, city says

Starting in January, child care providers that do not require provincial licensing must now obtain certification from the City of Calgary.

Officials say the requirement, which was called for by parents whose children were harmed in unregulated day homes, ensures "minimum standards are in place."

Those rules help protect the children in need of care and allow parents to pursue educational and employment opportunities.

"As a city, we have an obligation to protect the safety of children, and that's why we're regulating home-based child care providers in the same way other types of businesses that serve vulnerable people and pets are regulated," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek in a release.

The licence will require private home-based child care providers be trained in first aid and CPR and ensure police background checks and vulnerable sector searches are conducted by providers, employees and everyone over the age of 18 living in the home.

Nannies, babysitters and anyone caring for children under informal arrangements are exempt from the licensing requirement. Provincially regulated child care programs and day homes are also exempt.

Officials say the new rule is expected to "address a gap" between the two groups of child care providers in existence.

"The business licence confirms home-based child care businesses meet the industry standards required for quality of care," said Mike Van Ham, leader of business approvals with the city.

Van Ham says by informing child care providers now about the change, they should have "ample time to prepare."

The city is also waiving any fees for operators who apply for business licences between Dec. 27 and March 16, 2023. Police checks and vulnerable sector searches will also be provided free of charge during that period.

After that time, the licensing fees are $172, plus the cost of police checks, which are $65 for the first adult and $55 for each additional adult/employee within the home.

While the licensing requirement is in force on Jan. 1, 2023, the city says providers will have a two-and-a-half-month grace period where they can operate while proceeding through the application process.

Council unanimously approved the new business licence on Sept. 14.