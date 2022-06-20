Calgary cider company accepting unwanted crab apples through Leftovers Foundation

Calgary cider company accepting unwanted crab apples through Leftovers Foundation

Two cans of SunnyCider's Crab Apple Cider from 2021, made from crab apples gathered from the company's 2021 Fruit Donor Drive. (Facebook/Sunny Cider) Two cans of SunnyCider's Crab Apple Cider from 2021, made from crab apples gathered from the company's 2021 Fruit Donor Drive. (Facebook/Sunny Cider)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina