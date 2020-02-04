CALGARY -- City council unanimously passed a motion Monday to ban conversion therapy in the city.

Calgary joins a growing list of municipalities in Alberta that have banned the practice including Edmonton, St. Albert and Strathcona County.

Several dozen people packed into council chambers for the vote, with many wearing items emblazoned with the Pride Flag colours. During Monday's meeting, a number of councillors also shared emotional stories about themselves or family members who are part of the LGBTQ community.

"We are going to use the tools at our disposal to ensure that when we have cases coming up that this practise is happening, both for individuals and organizations, that we will bring as much weight as we can to bear to stop this practise," said Coun. Evan Woolley.

Conversion therapy attempts to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.

It has been condemned by the governing body for Canadian psychologists and businesses can be fined up to $10,000 for practicing or advertising conversion therapy.