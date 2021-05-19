CALGARY -- A Calgary woman is facing charges of mail theft and credit card fraud following what police describe as a "complex investigation" that saw officers serve a search warrant on the same residence twice in three months.

The investigation was started in response to complaints of someone breaking into community mailboxes and vehicles, apparently targeting credit credits.

A search warrant was served in February on a residence in the 100 block of Templeby Place N.E. where police recovered dozens of stolen driver’s licences, stolen licence plates, more than 1,500 pieces of mail, Canada Post uniforms, and drugs.

Jasmine Scott, 29, was charged with:

Seven counts of mail theft;

One count of credit card fraud over $5,000;

One count of credit card fraud under $5,000;

Five counts of possession of identity documents;

Two counts of use of a revoked or cancelled credit card;

One count of possession of crystal methamphetamine, and;

Several Traffic Safety Act charges.

Police suspect Scott stole credit cards from community mailboxes and vehicle break-ins.

"After successfully activating the credit cards, it is alleged that she then used the cards to make purchases amounting to more than $12,000 in fraudulent charges," police said in a release.

"Some of the merchandise was then allegedly posted for sale on an online buy and sell website."

After additional investigative work, a second search warrant was executed April 27 at the same residence, where police recovered additional fraudulent identification documents, Canada Post mailbox keys and uniforms, blank cheques, bear repellant and replica firearms, along with five fraudulent licence plates, electronics and drugs.

The second search resulted in Scott being charged with: