Calgary council debating tax shift that could see homeowners pay more, businesses save

Calgary councillors are discussing changes to the city's tax share that could result in higher property taxes for homeowners and savings for businesses and commercial property owners.

The discussion, which started Tuesday morning, is about whether to shift more of the property tax burden from non-residential to residential properties.

The distribution of the property tax responsibility is currently 52 per cent on residential properties and 48 per cent on non-residential properties.

Two of the three options currently recommended by city administration would see homeowners take on more of the tax share, which would mean an increase of up to $96 dollars per year for the average household.

"I think we need to take some action to help small businesses," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek, who favours making the shift toward residential taking on more of the tax share.

"I can tell you that the Chamber has done some pretty good work in identifying that businesses with less than 20 staff, businesses that have been in operation for less than 10 years and businesses that are run by visible minorities are most in jeopardy if we don't take some action."

Barring any amendments, council has three options:

Option A would leave the tax share as is;

Option B would shift the tax share to 53 per cent residential and 47 per cent non-residential; and

Option C would move to a share of 54 per cent residential and 46 per cent non-residential.

The latter two options would see property tax on the typical single-family residential home valued at $555,000 increase by $4 per month or $8 per month, respectively.

"I think the debate that most people would like to see is some stability. To me, Option A provides that stability compared to last year," said Ward 7 Coun. Terry Wong.

But a tax shift that results in residential taking on more of the share would see non-residential property owners experience savings.

"We know that small businesses are employers. We know that they're putting back and feeding their families and they're feeling pressures of the cost of living, just as we are as residents, but to a greater extent," said Kortney Penner, the Ward 11 councillor.

A typical business property valued at $5.1 million would see annual savings of nearly $2,000 with a one per cent tax shift and $3,900 savings if the two per cent tax shift option is passed.

"Rebalancing the property tax ratio will help ensure Calgary remains an attractive place to start and grow a business, and will facilitate economic stability and resilience,” said Deborah Yedlin with the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

“As businesses across the city continue to grapple with rising costs, inflation and increased debt, immediate action is needed to support business growth."

If a property tax shift is approved this week, the tax increase be in addition to the increases announced in late 2022 that will see the typical residential property in Calgary pay about $10 more per month.