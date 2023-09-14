Calgary council urged to act quickly as review of housing strategy begins

The City of Calgary is meeting on Thursday to discuss housing strategies as residents grapple with the rising cost of living.

More than 120 people have signed up to speak at the meeting of Calgary's Community Development Committee, which will review the 2024-2030 housing strategy, and it's expected the meeting to stretch well into Friday as well.

Hundreds of community stakeholders are also planning to rally in front of City Hall on Thursday.

"Calgary's housing crisis is upon us, and every minute city council chooses to delay action, another Calgarian is made vulnerable, and another one of our neighbours is put at risk of homelessness," said Becky Best-Bertwistle from Calgary's Future, one of the groups planning to attend Thursday's rally.

"Hundreds of Calgarians have shown up to city hall today to tell council that anything short of immediate action is unconscionable. I hope they have the courage and compassion to hear them."

Calgary's 2023 Housing Needs Assessment, released on Sept. 6, suggests that approximately 84,600 households – or one in five – couldn't afford their housing costs in 2021.

According to the report, the average cost to buy a detached home has jumped 37 per cent in the last three years, while rent increased 40 per cent in that same period.

Given the current market conditions, the situation is likely much worse in 2023.

"No solution to the housing crisis is serious without focusing on building more homes. Yes, that means townhomes. Yes, that means apartments. Yes, that means affordable housing. Yes, that means market-rate housing," said Kathryn Davies from More Neighbours Calgary.

"Council has a chance to become national leaders on addressing this crisis by simply making it legal to build more homes."

Using the recommendation that no one spends more than 30 per cent of their salary on housing, Calgary's 2023 Housing Needs Assessment indicates a person would require an annual income of $84,000 to afford the current average market rent.

"In times of crisis, we expect our city council to take bold actions," said Elizabeth McLennan, spokesperson for the Calgary Alliance for the Common Good.

"Council must pass these recommendations, start implementing them and remain nimble enough to manage any unforeseen issues as they arise."

The City of Calgary's housing strategy PowerPoint presentation can be found here.