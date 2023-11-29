CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary councillor, police and community groups to discuss crime and safety

    Ward 5 Coun. Raj Dhaliwal, along with police and community groups, will meet Wednesday evening to discuss crime trends in the area.

    The meeting is not open to the public and will happen from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Calgary Marlborough Community Association (CMCA).

    In mid-November, police responded to five shootings in four days.

    Officers believe some of them are targeted attacks, possibly connected to organized crime.

    One of the shootings was fatal and in broad-daylight at the Trans-Canada Centre strip mall in Marlborough Park.

    Dhaliwal’s meeting will take place hours after the Calgary Police Commission meeting.

    There are four main topics on the agenda:

    • Local crime trends;
    • Annual report on anti-racism work;
    • How high and intoxicated passengers are managed on Calgary Transit; and
    • A review of the school resource officer program.

    The public are invited to participate in the Nov. 29 police commission meeting, running from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

