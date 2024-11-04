Calgary councillors call for hold-off on further density in Bowness, Montgomery

Some Calgary councillors want to hold off on further density in Bowness and Montgomery during a review of infrastructure in the area.

A proposed notice of motion will go to a city committee on Thursday.

It asks city officials to assess all road, water and park infrastructure in Bowness and Montgomery to determine the impact of greater density.

Both areas were impacted by major water-main breaks over the summer.

The proposal would halt residential development permits for projects with more than four units in those communities while infrastructure is assessed.

"What the residents are looking for is continuity, a level service, a good risk-management plan," said Coun. Terry Wong.

"And if we have to fix it, let's get it done now, not when the pipes break again in the future."

A City of Calgary review of the Bearspaw feeder-main break is already underway, as is a separate independent review.

An update on the city's investigation has been pushed back to December.