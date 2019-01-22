Calgary fire crews were called to a blaze at a property in the city’s northeast on Tuesday morning that damaged a vehicle and garage.

Firefighters were called to a residence in the 100 block of Coventry Road N.E. at about 6:15 a.m. for reports of a fire.

A propane-fueled truck and garage behind the property were on fire when crews arrived.

Two people were at home at the time but managed to get out safely.

The vehicle and garage sustained heavy damage and the heat melted some of the siding on the home.

The neighbours say they were woken up by a couple of 'booms' and emergency lights.

“All of a sudden I hear a boom, it didn’t really click right away, and then there was another boom and I shot up out of bed and my whole room was lit up with fire light, so scary.” said Larke.

“There’s not much left of the garage or their truck,” said Gary, who lives next door. “Their house has some bad siding on it now too.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.