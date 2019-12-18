CALGARY -- City crews are on site at a park in the northwest community of Arbour Lake to seal up an abandoned coyote den that was the centre of a lot of attention earlier this year.

The coyote family, which included nine pups, was cute at first, but then became a nuisance and a danger to residents.

This past spring, a family of coyotes settled down in the park and soon bore young.

The playful pups drew a lot of interest from residents who ended up taking plenty of photos and videos of them.

After it decided the public was getting a bit too close, the city installed fencing to protect the coyote family's privacy. It soon turned into a warning once the pups grew into adolescence and proved to be a risk to public safety.

Residents began to complain the coyotes were dangerous and had charged at people and pets when they ventured too close to the den.

The city further responded by taping off the dens and erecting warning signs to make sure people stayed away.

Now that it appears the coyotes have moved on, the city has brought in crews to seal up the gaps in the stone retaining wall inside the park with concrete to ensure the animals don't come back.

Crews have also installed heaters at the work site, which some residents are concerned about, but the city says they need to be there.

"The city is actually shutting in the dens with concrete colour matched to the rock (for aesthetics) and it needs to be a warmer temperature to cure properly. This work will keep the coyotes from denning there again," said Kaila Lagran, media relations with the City of Calgary in an email.

Officials told CTV News they will never consider moving a family of coyotes once they have set up their home, even if the animals are a danger to the public.

The city says it also monitors known coyote dens throughout the city and once the animals have vacated, that's when crews move in to close it off so it can't be used again.

Wildlife officials say if you ever encounter a coyote in the city, you should shout, wave your arms and back away slowly.

(With files from CTV Calgary's Ina Sidhu)