Calgary crews fill nearly 5K potholes during unseasonably warm November, setting new record

The City of Calgary says crews were able to take advantage of the above-average temperatures last month and fill nearly 5,000 potholes, a new record for November.

"While we would typically be dealing with the snow at this time of the season, the warm weather has allowed us to run additional pothole repair crews," said spokesperson Chris Hewitt.

"It is especially helpful overnight when traffic disruptions can be kept to a minimum.”

The city prioritizes pothole work based on several factors including daily traffic volume, safety impacts and available resources.

As of the end of November, the city had recorded its most productive years in terms of pothole repairs, with more than 31,000 completed since the start of 2023.

The city says crews will continue to take advantage of the warm weather when they can.

For more information on pothole repairs, you can visit the City of Calgary's website.