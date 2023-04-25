Calgary-Cross

In the northeast, from Deerfoot Trail east to 68th Street, the riding has a third of the aerospace industry and a golf course south of the airport with blue collar Vista Heights in the southwest corner.

Calgary has 11 printing and 12 chemical companies, from Dow and Baker Petrolite to one making blasting gels and TNT.

Its eastern half has the neighbourhoods of Whitehorn, Temple, Rundle, Pineridge and the large Monterey Park—all between McKnight Boulevard North and 16th Avenue.

Family income is 84 per cent of the average and a fifth of the households are low-income. South of them east of 36 Street are blue collar; Marlborough and Marlborough Park.

Thirteen wood companies vary from spindles, stairs and railings to Nascor, which exports pre-engineered building components world-wide.

29,048 electors according to February 2023 data

Current MLA: Mickey Amery, UCP

2019 voter turnout: 58.5%

ELECTION HISTORY

The riding was held by Conservative incumbent Yvonne Fritz since it was created for the 1993 vote when she defeated a Liberal candidate.

Prior to 1993, many of the voters here were in the Calgary-Montrose riding, which was also solidly Tory. Fritz rebuffed Liberals with solid margins 1997-2012 and retired before the 2015 election.

In that vote, retired policeman Rick Hanson running for the PCs lost to Ricardo Miranda (NDP) by a small margin. Miranda lost to UCP’s Mickey Amery in 2019.