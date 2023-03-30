Calgary CTrain stations targeted in undercover drug trafficking investigation

Calgary police have laid hundreds of charges in a three-week undercover drug trafficking operation focusing on CTrain stations.

The Drug Undercover Street Team (DUST) targeted areas that see the highest call volume of calls.

Police say while the focus was arresting drug traffickers, they was also recognition that some of those traffickers are addicts.

As such, officers provided those arrested with information on drug treatment centres and organizations that help with shelter and employment opportunities.

DUST members also worked with the Calgary Drug Treatment Court to make sure those who were arrested would be evaluated to see if it was an option for them. By doing this, the Calgary Indigenous Court was also notified for culturally-appropriate assistance.

"While our officers are leading with support and compassion, make no mistake that enforcement is a critical component of the equation to public safety," Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld said in a news release.

"Our expectation is that public spaces remain safe for those that are using them for their intended purpose. Anyone who jeopardizes that safety, will be dealt with accordingly."

The operation took place at the Sunalta, Westbrook, Brentwood, Dalhousie, Crowfoot, Heritage Southland, Anderson, Chinook, Eighth Street, Rundle, Marlborough and Whitehorn stations between March 7 and March 24.

Drugs seized include fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, morphine and Xanax.

In total, 40 people were arrested and are facing 268 criminal charges.

Police say those who have been released are facing conditions that are hoped to "deter the continuation of drug-related crimes in these areas."

During the arrests, officers seized 21 knives, two machetes, two hatchets, a can of bear spray, a BB gun, two airsoft pistols and a handgun.