CALGARY -- The co-owner of long-running Calgary dance studio Dance With France is raising funds for brain cancer research, while in the midst of her own battle with a rare form of the disease.

In June, Rochelle Gartner was diagnosed with glioblastoma or brain tumour.

The upcoming second annual Dance of Thrones competition and performance will raise funds for the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada.

Gartner underwent emergency brain surgery shortly after diagnosis, and is resuming chemotherapy.

"What’s really scary is how fast the disease progresses and nobody knows why," said Gartner.

Glioblastoma is one of the most difficult cancers to treat and has one of the poorest survival rates.

It's the same brain tumour that claimed the lives of Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downey and U.S. Senator and presidential candidate John MCain.

"The fact that it's supporting me and trying to help find a cure in any way possible with funding, money to donate, people are behind it and I just think we need to get the word out," said Gartner.

Her sister Micheline Rae has been by her side throughout the treatment process, and says doctors are not able to rely on recent data.

"It’s been a standstill since 2005," said Rae.

The support of the dance community and immediate family helps them pull through.

"She’s an inspiration. I’ve looked up to her for most of my life. She’s so strong and brave and lives her life with passion and energy and strength," said Rae.

The Dance of Thrones 2 — Dancing for A Cure takes place at 6 p.m. at the Veritgo Theatre on Feb. 29.