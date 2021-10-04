Calgary disability arts organization selected to participate in UN conference on climate change

National artsAccess Arts Centre CEO Jung-Suk Ryu says the organization – Canada's largest and oldest disability arts organization – has been selected to represent Canada at the 2022 UN Global Climate Change Conference (#COP26), which takes place next month in Glasgow, Scotland. National artsAccess Arts Centre CEO Jung-Suk Ryu says the organization – Canada's largest and oldest disability arts organization – has been selected to represent Canada at the 2022 UN Global Climate Change Conference (#COP26), which takes place next month in Glasgow, Scotland.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Conservative caucus to vote on whether to enact power to remove O'Toole

The Conservative national caucus is not all on the same page when it comes to the political future of leader Erin O'Toole, as they head into their first post-election caucus meeting in Ottawa on Tuesday, where MPs are expected to vote on whether or not to give themselves the power to potentially oust him.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon