Calgary disc golfers among 12 Canadians headed to World Amateur Championships
A pair of Calgary disc golfers are getting set to step onto the world stage.
Josh Meijndert and Cael Elford — who spends his summers in Invermere, B.C. — have been invited to compete at the 2022 PDGA World Amateur Disc Golf Championships, running from June 21 to 25 in Princeton, Ind., where they will be up against a field of about 500 of the best players from around the globe.
There they will compete in four rounds of tournament play, followed by a fifth round if they make the final cut.
"My goal is to make the Top 20 per cent," said Meijndert, noting that would put him in the Top 100 in the world.
Getting to the prestigious event was no easy feat for the pair as competitors have to be invited, based on the number of tournament rounds played and their Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) rating.
Disc golfers are rated based on their score after each round of tournament play and how it compares to the rest of the field and the difficulty of the course – the lower the score, the higher the rating.
Meijndert is currently rated at 947, while Elford is rated at 892.
By comparison, Paul McBeth, one of the top professionals in the world, is currently rated at 1052.
Both Meijndert and Elford competed at the recent Spring Runoff event in Lethbridge, where Meijndert finished fourth in the pro division and Elford was 18th in advanced.
Now 22, Meijndert started disc golfing about eight years ago while on vacations with his family at Farragut State Park in Idaho.
He would play there for a couple of weeks each summer, then started taking the sport more seriously after carrying a disc with him during a backpacking trip to Australia three years ago.
"I came back and I was hooked," he said. "I just played all the time after that."
It took him about a year to get what he calls "good" at the sport and he's been progressing ever since, now playing in up to 10 tournaments a year.
Meijndert competes in the pro division, usually finishing in the Top 5, however he, like many other players, doesn't accept cash prizes so he can keep his amateur status.
Qualifying for the tournament was tough, and getting ready for it isn't much easier.
To keep his throwing mechanics consistent, Meijndert plays as often as possible and in the lead up to an event, will throw at least 200 practise putts each night.
"And I normally do a lot of field work as well," he said.
"In the lead up to any big tournament for me, three weeks before, I do two days of field work a week, I try and play six days a week and I putt every day."
And the work pays off as Meijndert — who recently completed his undergrad in business marketing and plans to start law school in the fall — holds the current record of -17 at the popular Baker Park course.
When he's not in tournament mode, Meijndert tries to help others learn the game, putting on introduction to disc golf seminars through the Calgary Disc Golf Club.
Accessibility, he says, is a main driver of the sports explosive growth in recent years, especially during the pandemic.
"You can play anytime, anywhere, you don't have to make a tee time, you just grab a disc or two or your entire bag, and go" he said.
Canadians registered to compete at the 2022 World Amateur Disc Golf Championships include:
- Joshua Meijndert, Calgary;
- Cael Elford, Calgary;
- Parker Gibson, Edmonton;
- Chance Stad, Surrey, B.C.;
- Ryan Edwards-Crewe, Thunder Bay, Ont.;
- Jonathan Millman, Ary, Ont.;
- Joshua Giles, Cambridge, Ont.;
- Spencer Young, Vaughan, Ont.;
- David Larouche-Beaudet, Mascouche, QC;
- Simon Gagnon, Deux-montagnes, QC;
- Greer Hunt, Halifax, N.S., and;
- Tanis Trainor, Halifax, N.S.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe storm potential in Calgary, another bout of rain
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Driver accused of hitting 4 people at residential school memorial march in B.C. turns himself in: RCMP
A driver accused of hitting four people walking in a residential school march in Mission, B.C., over the weekend has turned himself in, local Mounties say.
China's actions toward Canadian planes 'provocative and irresponsible': Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the actions of Chinese pilots toward Canadian planes taking part in a United Nations mission were irresponsible and provocative.
Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard in light of verdict
An Ontario judge has imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.
Prayer service, vigil to honour Muslim family on anniversary of London attack
Holding flowers and reciting verses of the Qur'an, members of the Muslim community in London, Ont., gathered for a prayer service Monday to remember four members of a family killed in what prosecutors have called a hate-motivated attack.
It's 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
Trial underway for man facing charges in cyberbullying case involving B.C. teen
The jury trial of a man facing charges in a cyberbullying case involving a Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen who died by suicide is now underway.
Watch Prince Louis' antics, tantrums steal the show at Queen's Platinum Jubilee events
Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandson Prince Louis won the public’s heart during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with his antics, tantrums and facial expressions.
Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege: AP
Russia has begun turning over the bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks, the fortress-like plant in the destroyed city of Mariupol where their last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow's invasion.
British PM Boris Johnson could be ousted from power today
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a no-confidence vote from his own Conservative Party on Monday that could oust him from power, as discontent with his rule finally threatens to topple a politician who has often seemed invincible despite many scandals.
Edmonton
-
'Everything we have tonight': Oilers refuse to quit, wilt or sulk facing elimination against Avs
Jay Woodcroft had a smile on his face Monday morning when he said all of the stress of the Western Conference Final is now centred in the other locker room.
-
Man accused of killing girl in Edmonton home pleads not guilty
A man accused in the stabbing death of a seven-year-old Edmonton girl has pleaded not guilty. David Moss, who is 34 years old, is charged with second-degree murder in the May 2020 killing of Bella Rose Desrosiers.
-
Ontario group makes it to Oilers game on time thanks to Red Deer man's roadside miracle
A Red Deer man is being thanked for helping Oilers fans who travelled all the way from Ontario get to Edmonton in time for Game 3 of Round 2.
Vancouver
-
Trial underway for man facing charges in cyberbullying case involving B.C. teen
The jury trial of a man facing charges in a cyberbullying case involving a Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen who died by suicide is now underway.
-
'Living in hell,' family of homicide victim says after man identified as husband released without charges
A man arrested at the home of a Metro Vancouver homicide victim Friday has been released without being charged.
-
Driver accused of hitting 4 people at residential school memorial march in B.C. turns himself in: RCMP
A driver accused of hitting four people walking in a residential school march in Mission, B.C., over the weekend has turned himself in, local Mounties say.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass killer slipped by Truro police in nine-minute journey on Day 2 of rampage
A mass killer in a replica police vehicle was able to drive undetected through the largest Nova Scotia town in the vicinity of his murders, slipping by local constables who had received descriptions of the fake car over an hour earlier.
-
Driver charged with murder after man struck and killed by pickup truck in Pictou
A man has been charged with murder after another man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Pictou N.S.
-
Cape Bretoners prepared to open their doors to Ukrainian refugees if needed
Cape Bretoners of Ukrainian heritage say the welcome mat is out in their part of the region for any refugees looking for a place to stay.
Vancouver Island
-
Teen pedestrian killed, vehicle seized after crash in Nanaimo
A 15-year-old boy is dead and police have seized a vehicle after the teen was struck on the highway Saturday in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Province rejects proposed luxury development on B.C. island
A First Nation on the Saanich Peninsula of Vancouver Island is celebrating after a proposed development on a nearby island was denied by the B.C. government.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C. government to announce extreme heat preparedness measures
The British Columbia government is expected to announce new measures to deal with summer heatwaves.
Toronto
-
Former NHL player slams Toronto Pearson, Air Canada in video after chaotic night stuck at airport
A former NHL player stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport due to delays is critiquing the facility, along with Air Canada, in a viral video uploaded to social media Monday.
-
Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard in light of verdict
An Ontario judge has imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.
-
Heavy rain, thunderstorms headed for Toronto
Environment Canadas has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and the surrounding areas ahead of potentially 'significant rainfall' and accompanying thunderstorms.
Montreal
-
English school board in Montreal launches legal challenge to Quebec French-language law
The province's controversial French-language reform law already has its first legal challenge less than two weeks after it was passed in the Quebec legislature.
-
Quebec Liberals announce new candidate for NDG as Kathleen Weil steps down
The Quebec Liberal Party has announced a new candidate in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce riding for the upcoming fall election.
-
Use of French at home is only one indicator of language health: Quebec demographers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said the language spoken at home is one indicator his government considers, insisting his government's sole goal was to ensure French remains Quebec's common language.
Ottawa
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over the weekend
Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Ottawa since Friday, the city's public health unit reported Monday.
-
Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard in light of verdict
An Ontario judge has imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.
-
Inquest into Ottawa Valley triple-murder begins today
A coroner’s inquest into the murders of three Ottawa Valley women begins today.
Kitchener
-
Afzaal family honoured at Kitchener vigil
As gatherings in London mark one year since the Afzaal family was stuck and killed while out for an evening walk, vigils are also taking place in other communities, including in Kitchener-Waterloo.
-
Ontario farm pleads guilty to worker's death, first COVID-19 case prosecuted under provincial safety laws
Scotlynn Farms, based in Vittoria, Ont., has pleaded guilty in the COVID-19 death of one of its workers. It's the first COVID-19 prosecution of an employer under the occupational health and safety laws in the province.
-
Region issues eviction notice to residents of Kitchener encampment
An eviction date has been set for people living at the encampment on Victoria Street in downtown Kitchener.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man wins $1 million in lottery for the 2nd time
A Dalmeny, Sask. man is celebrating his second $1 million win in less than five years.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 levels in 'low range' based on wastewater samples
The evidence of COVID-19 was down in Saskatoon's wastewater.
-
Sask. RCMP make third arrest in connection to death of Megan Gallagher
RCMP on Saturday arrested another person wanted in connection with the death of Megan Gallagher.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police investigating 'serious industrial incident'
One person was taken to hospital Monday morning after a 'serious industrial incident' in Sudbury's Flour Mill area, police say.
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.
-
Bodies of two missing ATV riders found
The bodies of two people in their 70s were found in the Batchawana River after going missing on their ATV on Friday, police say.
Winnipeg
-
Scott Fielding, natural resources and northern development minister, resigns
Scott Fielding, Manitoba's natural resources and northern development minister, has resigned from the province's cabinet.
-
Search in Sagkeeng First Nation identifies 190 anomalies in the ground
A search in Sagkeeng First Nation has identified 190 anomalies in the ground. Work now continues to determine whether or not these may be unmarked graves of residential school students.
-
Stroller with baby inside knocked over during theft: Winnipeg police
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an incident where a woman had her purse and car stolen, and a stroller with a child inside was knocked over.
Regina
-
'A busy morning at Regina Fire': Three house fires reported within hours
The Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) were busy Monday morning responding to multiple, minor house fires reported across the city.
-
Sask. man wins $1 million in lottery for the 2nd time
A Dalmeny, Sask. man is celebrating his second $1 million win in less than five years.
-
Man faces multiple charges after incident involving firearm: Regina police
A man is facing several charges after an early morning incident involving a firearm.