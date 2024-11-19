Calgary doctor charged with sexual assault of multiple patients

A Calgary doctor is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting four patients.

Police say all four victims came forward independently in 2023 to report their assaults.

All four are believed to have attended the Brentwood Medical Clinic, located at 810 3630 Brentwood Rd. N.W., between 2016 and 2020.

Phu Truong Vu, 46, is charged with four counts of sexual assault.

Police say he was working as a general practitioner at the clinic at the time.

"Each victim reported they were sexually assaulted in an examination room when the doctor performed non-consensual sexual acts during their medical examinations," said police in a Tuesday news release.

Vu is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 3.

Practice permit cancelled

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta cancelled Vu's practice permit over the summer after he was found guilty in 2022 of "inappropriate and unsolicited behaviour" while examining two patients.

The first incident happened in November 2017, while the second was in February 2020.

The tribunal said both patients were harmed as a result of his actions and "lost trust" in someone they felt was supposed to provide them with medical care.

Vu was also ordered to pay $10,000.

Reporting sexual assault

There is no statute of limitations on criminal sexual offences in Canada and anyone who has been a victim of a serious crime is encouraged to report it, even if many years have passed since the incident.

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault can report it to Calgary police, no matter when the incident occurred, by calling 403-266-1234 or by dialing 911 if they're in immediate danger.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.