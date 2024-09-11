Calgary doctor sanctioned for misconduct faces another hearing
A Calgary doctor previously found guilty of professional misconduct is facing more scrutiny about his practice and once again there are allegations of double-dipping and taking advantage of a patient's hope for profit.
A tribunal hearing for Dr. Bruce Hoffman conducted by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta started on Sept. 11, after another patient came forward with concerns.
An investigation began after that patient, who cannot be named, complained about a number of things including the high costs for private lab testing.
She went to Hoffman, who runs the Hoffman Centre clinic, because she had pain, fatigue and itchiness but her doctors could not diagnose why so the patient wanted to hear another perspective.
The patient said she paid out of pocket $750 for the initial appointment in May 2016, then $21,000 for various tests.
She said she didn't know the clinic would bill Alberta Health Care Insurance as well.
Double-dipping can be hard to detect, according to public health experts.
"Across Canada, we have challenges with data collection and it's just hard to know what's going on and often, it's a complaint-based system but there are a lot of issues with respect to double-dipping," said Dr. Barry Pakes with the University of Toronto, who is a physician, global health educator, researcher and ethicist.
"It undermines the single-pay health-care system. The idea is any necessary medical service should be provided."
Hoffman's hearing is scheduled to continue on Sept. 12.
On Wednesday, the patient told the tribunal Hoffman was concerned her troubles might be linked to Lyme disease or mould.
She said after her original appointment and tests, she paid $500 for a follow-up appointment in June 2016 where she said Hoffman looked at her tongue and finger nails and suggested her house be tested for mould.
She also alleges Hoffman charged her $1,000 for a missed appointment in November 2016.
She said she refused the appointment when she found out all of her test results would not be ready, as originally suggested.
In September 2023, Hoffman was found guilty of professional misconduct for billing a different patient for private lab testing at a much higher cost than is permitted by the college's standard of practice, and for charging both the patient and Alberta Health Care for the same visits.
Hoffman was sanctioned for misconduct in July 2024.
In that case, he was ordered to pay the estate of the patient about $20,000, received a one-month suspension from practising medicine and required to pass a course on professional ethics and boundaries.
After the patient in that case passed away, her husband filed the complaint.
Hoffman has appealed the decision and sanctions.
A date to hear that appeal has not yet been scheduled according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta.
