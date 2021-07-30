CALGARY -- A group of doctors plan to gather at the McDougall Centre in Calgary over the noon hour on Friday to voice concerns about Alberta dropping mandatory health measures for COVID-19.

A similar protest is also planned at the legislature in Edmonton at noon on Friday.

Starting Aug. 16, people who contract COVID-19 will not be mandated to quarantine and masks will no longer be mandatory on public transit.

The decision to repeal COVID-19 mandates was made on Wednesday. COVID-19 cases have been increasing since Stampede ended on July 18.

Some doctors are outraged over the province’s decision to remove pubic health measures and quarantine mandates.

According to Calgary ER physician Dr. Joe Vipond, the province's decision to lift public health measures is irresponsible.

"It’s insane, it’s this incredible experiment of how many people we can get sick," Vipond says.

Vipond has been voicing his frustration on Twitter as well.

Because of the nature of this protest, we need to outline some guidelines. #1. Everyone is masked. Everyone. If you aren't masked you aren't welcome. #2. We respect the dictates of non-violence. 2/ https://t.co/MY4gN0Poju — ������ ������������ (@jvipondmd) July 30, 2021

Nearly 65 per cent of Albertans ages 12 and up have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Provincial officials have said the decision to remove restrictions was based on data received from Alberta’s public health response.

Saskatchewan repealed restrictions on July 11 after reaching a predetermined amount of vaccinations. That province has encouraged Alberta to follow suit and remove restrictions.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day