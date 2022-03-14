Calgary e-scooters return this spring as gas prices skyrocket

As the price to fill up your car continues to climb, some people may be considering alternative modes of transportation for their commute to work or to travel to evening events.

If you're contemplating a change, it may come as welcome news that Calgary's shared e-scooter program will be back this spring.

Both Bird Canada and Neuron will have e-scooters available, and have even been making them available recently when weather is warm.

A spokesperson for Neuron says the company expects to gradually increase the number of devices available as weather improves.

While Neuron has no immediate plans to increase its fleet size as a direct result of gas prices, spokesperson Gwen McGuire says the company will be monitoring overall demand closely.

"The e-scooter program has been well received in Calgary with significant rider uptake and Neuron looks forward to another great year ahead in 2022," McGuire said in an email.

The City of Calgary currently limits the maximum number of e-scooters each company can deploy to 750, and Bird Canada says it will be deploying the full amount – just like they did last year.

"Scooters are extremely popular as a method of transport in Calgary and we believe this season they will most likely be even more in demand," spokesperson Alex Petre said in an email.

It's unclear if demand for e-scooters will increase as a result of rising gas prices, and the City of Calgary says they don't have any plans at this time to increase the maximum number of scooters each company is allowed to deploy.

"We will continue to review demand and utilization of e-scooters, monitor parking and other e-scooter related concerns before considering any change in the fleet size," spokesperson Amanda Bradley said in an email.

Bradley says city officials are reviewing the current micromobility program and infrastructure requirements for shared e-bikes, as well.

The City of Calgary launched a 16-month e-scooter pilot program in the summer of 2019. Then, in January 2021, council voted to continue with the program officially.

In May of 2021, the city announced Neuron (orange scooters) and Bird Canada (silver) were awarded permits to operate.