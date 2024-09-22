Calgary ends water restrictions, 'effective immediately'

The City of Calgary ended water restrictions for the city at a Sunday morning update.

"Today is the day we have been waiting for," said Francois Bouchart, Calgary's director of capital priorities and investment.

"The system is stabilized. Our reservoirs have been refilled. We are rescinding Stage 4 Water Restrictions effective immediately."

Mayor Jyoti Gondek praised Calgarians for stepping up and conserving water during a hot, dry summer.

“I'd like to thank each and every person who worked on this critical maintenance project, and helped ensure the safety and security of our water system," said Gondek. "A special thank you to everyone who understood the importance of saving water and helped reduce pressure on our water system. My thoughts have especially been with the residents and businesses of Bowness and Montgomery."

“My job as mayor doesn't end with the return to service of the Bearspaw South Feeder Main. I look forward to receiving the reports from the internal review and the independent, third-party review, and sharing them with Calgarians and with other orders of government.

"You've been patient," she said. "You've been collaborative. You've been very strong together."

Reduced costs

Calgary chief administrative officer David Duckworth estimated the cost of repairs for the second round of repairs to be less than the first round, which was estimated to have cost between $20-$25 million.

For the second round, Duckworth estimated the cost to be somewhere between $15 million and $20 million.

While restrictions have ended, Bouchart said there will be two more minor repairs done at a later date, one in Parkdale and one along Memorial Drive.

He said businesses that were impacted by the repairs are being consulted to determine the extent of their losses.

Gondek also thanked the provincial government for stepping up during the city's water crisis and providing timely support..

"Collaboration is key to getting things done," she said. "Infrastructure is not partisan.

"The province were excellent to work with."