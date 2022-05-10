Calgary expands alcohol in parks program, entire parks soon to be included
A Calgary program that lets adults drink in designated parks is returning this year and includes more spots to sip spirits than ever before.
The City of Calgary approved the pilot program last spring and launched it on June 1, 2021.
It allowed people to have a drink or two at select picnic tables throughout the city.
The program returns on May 10 with more than 80 tables available for use, and city officials say "later this spring" there will be six entire parks – or portions of parks – where you can lay down a picnic blanket, go for a walk or play a game while drinking alcohol.
"Alcohol consumption will be allowed within the area designated by onsite signage," said a Tuesday news release.
The parks where open areas will be designated for alcohol consumption include:
- Barb Scott Park;
- Buckmaster Park;
- Lindsay Park;
- Southview Off-Leash Area;
- Tomkins Park; and
- West Baker Park.
WHAT'S NEW FOR 2022?
New this year, there are picnic tables you can use within regional parks.
The city says you can also book multiple picnic tables.
Picnic tables have also been added to high-density neighbourhoods where Calgarians may not have a private backyard.
The city says the change was based off of feedback from participant surveys.
“Calgarians told us they appreciated being able to have a beer or glass of wine in our beautiful park spaces last year; especially those who do not have their own private backyard," said Kyle Ripley, director of Calgary Parks, in a news release.
"We hope this year’s expanded program will encourage more people to connect with family and friends in a natural setting."
DRINKING IN CALGARY PARKS: KNOW THE BASICS
When Calgary's alcohol in parks program returns, there are some rules you need to be aware of:
- The picnic tables that are alcohol-friendly were chosen with care, according to the city, and are distanced from playgrounds.
- Alcohol is only permitted at tables with the following signage:
A sign outlines the rules for the City of Calgary's alcohol in parks program. (City of Calgary)
- The picnic tables are available on a first-come, first-serve basis or can be reserved in advance.
- Alcohol consumption is only allowed between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- Most sites do not have washrooms nearby, so officials are asking people to plan ahead.
- And as always, public intoxication is against the law.
- The City of Calgary is also asking participants not to drive after consuming alcohol.
- If you encounter an issue you can call 311. If issues at the same site persist, the city says they could be removed from the program.
To book a picnic table online or find more information about the program you can visit the City of Calgary's website.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin is to blame for 'devastation' in Ukraine, Trudeau says upon return
Back in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that what he saw touring war-torn areas of Ukraine this weekend was evidence of communities defending themselves, but also 'devastation' that he says is 'all on' Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Alberta's highest court deems Impact Assessment Act to be unconstitutional
The Alberta Court of Appeal has determined that the federal government overstepped its mark with the Impact Assessment Act.
Gas prices expected to surge across Canada by Victoria Day, analysts warn
The pain at the pumps is only going to get worse, as industry analysts say gas prices could surge 10 to 15 cents per litre across Canada by Victoria Day.
Canada reports 7 probable cases of acute hepatitis as outbreak affects children globally
Seven cases of severe acute hepatitis have been reported over a six-month period at one of Canada's major children's hospitals, as an unexplained outbreak of severe cases is affecting healthy, young children around the world.
In search for missing Sask. boy, police check into tips from 'visions or dreams'
As the hunt for missing Sask. boy Frank Young enters its third week, crews continue to search by land, air and water.
Russia pummels vital port of Odessa, targeting supply lines
Russia pummeled the vital port of Odessa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, an apparent effort to disrupt supply lines and Western weapons shipments critical to Kyiv's defence.
Years in the making, Canada one step closer to national autism strategy
For years, families with loved ones who have autism have been pleading with the federal government to issue a national autism strategy that informs government policies, and that process is now one step closer to the finish line.
Ottawa weighing ballistic missile defence as part of North American defence upgrades
Defence Minister Anita Anand says the federal government is weighing whether Canada should join the U.S. in actively defending against intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Backlogs improved, but long waits remain for elective surgeries
The ups and downs of pandemic waves continue to affect wait times for elective surgeries in Canada, adding to concerns about mounting backlogs as provinces ease restrictions, new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton drug bust nets $1.3M in cash, drugs
Four men are facing charges after Edmonton police seized more than a million dollars worth of cash and drugs.
-
World Juniors tickets on sale now
The tournament, rescheduled for Aug. 9-20 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, was suspended last December after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19 in Edmonton and Red Deer.
-
Juno Awards set to return to Edmonton in 2023
The Junos are set to return to Edmonton next year, marking the second time the city hosts the country's biggest music awards show.
Vancouver
-
Where is Jacob Wilson? Friends 'very concerned' about B.C. man who disappeared a year ago
It's been a full year since a Kelowna man was last seen by his loved ones. Police are looking for tips, saying they're 'very concerned' for his well-being.
-
B.C. man denied $5,000 payout after speaker fell on him at SkyTrain station: CRT decision
A B.C. man won't get $5,000 from a local transit company after a speaker fell on him at a SkyTrain station, the province's Civil Resolution Tribunal ruled.
-
What to do if a bat is in your house: Health officials give tips after dozens of potential rabies exposures in B.C.
Dozens of people needed treatment for possible exposure to rabies from bats last year in one region of British Columbia alone, health officials say.
Atlantic
-
'It didn't cross their minds': Emergency director says RCMP didn't consider alert during mass shooting
The head of Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office says he found it surprising the RCMP waited so long to issue a provincewide alert about a gunman who killed 22 people during a 13-hour rampage in April 2020.
-
N.B. reports 7 new COVID-19-related deaths, significant drop in hospitalizations
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting seven more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as a significant drop in hospitalizations.
-
Crews battle wildfire in Yarmouth County; air quality alert in effect
Emergency crews in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County are currently battling a wildfire that is estimated to be 200 hectares in size.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE
LIVE | B.C. health officials to provide COVID-19 vaccine update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Tuesday on COVID-19 vaccinations in the province.
-
New biking, hiking trails open in Langford
A collection of new hiking and biking trails are now open in Langford, B.C., the city announced Tuesday.
-
Ucluelet's only family medical clinic prepares to shut down
An eleventh-hour push is on to save the only family medical practice in Ucluelet, B.C.
Toronto
-
Toronto's SickKids hospital aware of seven probable cases of severe hepatitis in children
A Toronto children's hospital says it has detected seven cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children over a six month period, as global experts race to figure out what’s causing the unexplained illness.
-
Ontario party leaders square off at first debate of election campaign
Ontario's four main party leaders have started the first debate of the election campaign by highlighting their proposals for northern Ontario.
-
Ontario woman warns about choosing credit card PIN after RBC refuses to refund $8,772
An Ontario woman is warning people about what they choose as their credit card PIN after she said RBC refused to refund nearly $9,000 in fraudulent charges.
Montreal
-
Quebec soccer world outraged after teen referee punched by adult spectator
The video shows a boy, reportedly 17 years old, in a yellow and black referee uniform, standing on the sidelines of a soccer pitch as an adult man steps onto the field, argues with him and quickly throws a punch to his head.
-
'We will not stand for it': Indigenous leaders call for exemption to Quebec's Bill 96
Indigenous leaders are in Quebec City Tuesday, calling for a 'total and resolute' exemption from Bill 96, the province’s language law.
-
Quebec officially backtracking on surgery rule for trans people's birth certificates
A detailed study of Bill 2, a bill first introduced last fall that contains sweeping reforms of many aspects of family law, began on Tuesday with the backtrack announced by Minister of Justice Simon Jolin-Barrette on gender identity and sex, which had caused an outcry.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa councillor Fleury not seeking re-election
Veteran city councillor Mathieu Fleury says he is not running for re-election in this fall’s municipal election, nor is he running for mayor.
-
Four new COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa Tuesday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting four new COVID-19 deaths in the city.
-
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake 'lightly felt' near Almonte and Arnprior, Ont.
A minor earthquake was reported in the Ottawa Valley Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Long-awaited Tom Patterson Theatre opens in Stratford
Construction of the $72 million theatre was completed in 2020, but pandemic restrictions meant its first show was delayed until Tuesday.
-
No injuries after concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.
A section of Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont. was closed in both directions Monday after a piece of an overpass bridge broke off and fell onto the highway.
-
Kitchener council approves demolition of Freeport Sanatorium
A piece of Kitchener history has been approved to be torn down.
Saskatoon
-
In search for missing Sask. boy, police check into tips from 'visions or dreams'
As the hunt for missing Sask. boy Frank Young enters its third week, crews continue to search by land, air and water.
-
'Mud up to the axles': Washouts leave truckers stranded in northern Sask.
A Saskatchewan trucking company had 11 truckers stranded in the north last weekend after washouts on Highway 905.
-
Sask. 'close to a breaking point' with lab tech shortage
The Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science says there’s a shortage of lab tech workers in Saskatchewan.
Northern Ontario
-
First Ontario election debate in North Bay
The leaders of the four major political parties in Ontario are gathering in North Bay for the first election debate. Watch live on CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca starting at 1 p.m. ET.
-
Northern Ontario man guilty of murdering his brother, victim's estranged wife also charged
Kerry Burke pled guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday morning in a Sudbury court.
-
Human remains found in Elliot Lake, foul play not suspected
The body of an 80-year-old man was discovered Monday morning in Elliot Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
Winnipeg
-
Stefanson says many employers already paying above minimum wage due to labour shortage
Premier Heather Stefanson said she will consider raising the minimum wage in Manitoba but said her primary concern is addressing labour shortages in the province.
-
Winnipeg firefighter donating kidney to fellow firefighter
Two firefighting friends in Winnipeg will fight a different kind of battle together as one gives the other a much-needed organ.
-
Overland flooding causes road to collapse in Riding Mountain National Park
A road is closed in Manitoba’s Riding Mountain National Park on Tuesday after collapsing from flooding.
Regina
-
Two arrested, firearm recovered during investigation into suspicious vehicle: RPS
Two Regina men are facing a total of ten charges after a firearm was found in the stolen vehicle they were driving, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
In search for missing Sask. boy, police check into tips from 'visions or dreams'
As the hunt for missing Sask. boy Frank Young enters its third week, crews continue to search by land, air and water.
-
Charleston Hughes signed by Riders
Charleston Hughes is back with the Roughriders after spending 2021 with the Toronto Argonauts.