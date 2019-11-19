CALGARY – The City of Calgary is a much safer place to live this year, says a survey conducted by a Canadian news magazine.

Maclean's magazine released its latest list of the Most Dangerous Places in Canada on Tuesday and Calgary was ranked 71st out of the 237 communities that made up the rankings.

It's an improvement over last year, when Calgary was placed 25th overall.

The list ranks communities on a variety of factors, including homicide, assault and bodily harm, theft and property crime, drug offences and youth crime.

All of the data, compiled by Statistics Canada in 2018, uses the agency's crime severity index, a figure that measures both the volume and severity of crimes in a municipality as compared to the national average.

Other Alberta communities included on the ranking saw some changes as well.

Lethbridge dropped to 34th from third, Red Deer dropped to 37th from second, Edmonton dropped to 25th from 13th and Wetaskiwin, which was ranked the most dangerous place to live in Canada last year due to how quickly its crime rate went up, fell to sixth.

The safest places to live in Alberta? Canmore (208th), Cochrane (212th) and Okotoks (216th).

This year's most dangerous place to live in Canada, according to Maclean's, is Thompson, Man. where there were three murders, 925 assaults, 48 sexual assaults and 33 robberies in the community of just over 14,000 people.