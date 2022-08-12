Calgary Farmers' Market opens new northwest location

Hundreds of vehicles lined Greenbriar Boulevard on Friday morning as Calgarians headed to the city's newest farmers' market.

Plans for the opening of a second Calgary Farmers' Market location were announced in 2018, but COVID-19 and supply chain issues pushed back the official opening roughly two years.

Still, vendors were excited to welcome customers through the door.

"We've done pop-ups here for the last few years, and people just can't wait," said Phil Faba, owner of Stock and Sauce Co.

"People are just so anxious to get here. This area has really had nothing and it's developing now, so it's great for that area. It's great for the north."

The new 55,000 square foot location hosts 67 vendors, supporting more than 200 year-round jobs.

The Calgary Farmers' Market has been operating in the city for over eleven years, and its south location attracts more than a million visitors annually.

"All of northwest Calgary is growing, and to have a market of our caliber in their backyard, what we've heard from the community is gratitude," said Stacey Petropoulos, general manager of the Calgary Farmers’ Market.

"People are so happy that we're here and we can support them. Calgary just keeps getting bigger and bigger."

The new location is built to remind customers of an old train station, features a food hall consisting of 12 kitchens serving food from around the world, a kid's play area, a two-story atrium and a new event centre.

Located just off of the Trans-Canada Highway, the new location is right in the heart of Calgary’s Greenwich community, welcoming tourists from around the world as they head out to or return from visiting the Rocky Mountains.

Sherry Berg was visiting Alberta from New Zealand and says she’s never seen a market like this.

"We don’t have anything like this in New Zealand, so it’s a real treat to come to a place where you can get fresh produce, beautiful herbs and beautiful clothing," she said. "It’s a one-stop shopping experience."

The market is open Wednesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.