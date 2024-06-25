Calgary feeder main repairs complete, water service could be restored sooner than expected

Repair work on Calgary’s water main is complete, but there are still a few more steps crews need to complete before water restrictions are lifted in the city.

In an afternoon update on Tuesday, Mayor Jyoti Gondek said repairs of hotspots along the main pipe are complete and crews have started backfilling those sites.

However, the city says there is a four-step process that needs to be completed before the work is done:

Phase 1 : The city will begin filing the pipe on Wednesday night or Thursday morning. This step will take approximately one day and includes pressurizing the pipe, filling it with water, listening for breaks and monitoring pressure levels.

: The city will begin filing the pipe on Wednesday night or Thursday morning. This step will take approximately one day and includes pressurizing the pipe, filling it with water, listening for breaks and monitoring pressure levels. Phase 2 : Flushing of the pipe is scheduled to begin on Friday and will take approximately one day. Water will be released through fire hydrants and dechlorinated before reaching the river. Water samples will also be collected.

: Flushing of the pipe is scheduled to begin on Friday and will take approximately one day. Water will be released through fire hydrants and dechlorinated before reaching the river. Water samples will also be collected. Phase 3 : Testing of the water will begin on Saturday and will take about one day. The water samples will be analyzed and reviewed by Alberta Health Services.

: Testing of the water will begin on Saturday and will take about one day. The water samples will be analyzed and reviewed by Alberta Health Services. Phase 4: If the water samples pass the tests, the main will be stabilized. The city will monitor reservoir levels, adjust and redirect water flow and gradually ease water restrictions. This will take three to five days.

“If all of this goes well, the work of returning the city’s water system to regular service could be done sooner than we expected,” Gondek said.

“But we’re not quite at that point yet.”

Re-paving sections of 16th Avenue that were torn up during repairs is expected to begin “very soon” along with site cleanup.

On June 5, 2024, a 78-inch feeder main broke in Calgary's northwest community of Montgomery, cutting off the supply of treated water from the smaller of the city's two treatment plants. Since then, Calgarians and residents of many other communities that rely on fresh water from the Bow and Elbow Rivers have been under strict outdoor water use rules and voluntary indoor water conservation guidelines.

On Monday, residents used 476 million litres of water, just under the threshold of 480 million litres, Gondek said.

She says many more days like Monday "could put supply at risk."

"Now is not the time to give up on our water-saving practices. Now is not the time to fire up the sprinklers or get your car washed," Gondek said.

Work at the sites is expected to consist of backfilling the areas over the next couple days.

Gondek cautioned that even once the work itself is done, it could be days before the pipe is flushed and Alberta Health Services gives the all clear for water to start flowing again.

"We are not out of the woods yet," she said. "The underground reservoirs will also need to be filled before we get to the water use that we are used to."