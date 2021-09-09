Calgary field hospital, built for the COVID-19 pandemic, less than half full

The Peter Lougheed Centre's PRU is currently being used to help patients in the hospital's ER department. (File) The Peter Lougheed Centre's PRU is currently being used to help patients in the hospital's ER department. (File)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FOLLOW LIVE @ 9 P.M. EDT

FOLLOW LIVE @ 9 P.M. EDT | Official English-language federal leaders' debate

With leaders of the five major federal parties preparing to go head-to-head in Thursday's official English-language debate, CTVNews.ca will be providing real-time fact checking and analysis.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon