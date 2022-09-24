Calgary filmmaker Tank Standing Buffalo explores family trauma in SAVJ
A Calgary filmmaker is showcasing a highly personal animated film at the Calgary International Film Festival Sunday that features the voice of one of his Hollywood heroes.
SAVJ, a seven minute long animated film created by Tank Standing Buffalo, is being screened Sunday as part of Shorts: Alberta Spirit #1, then again Sept.30 at the Edmonton International Film Festival as part of Studio A: 5.0.
Standing Buffalo describes SAVJ as an autobiographical horror-fantasy that's a deeply personal project which builds on the success of his 2020 breakout film RKLSS.
What makes SAVJ a little more special for Standing Buffalo is the fact that his longtime movie hero Corey Feldman (Goonies, Stand By Me) voices Standing Buffalo's younger self in the film.
“It was such an honour he accepted voicing my character’s inner thoughts in SAVJ," Standing Buffalo said in a release.
"Corey Feldman was my favourite actor when I was a youth. I identified strongly with the non-conformist characters he played."
"Stand By Me was a page ripped from my own life," he added. "Making SAVJ was a form of time travel. I was able to go back in time to heal my younger self, and say, 'Don’t give up, check it out, Corey Feldman voices you in a movie, and you’re going to be okay'.”
SAVJ follows Standing Buffalo and his seven siblings as they forage for survival in a forest, even as they sense an evil presence lurking in the unseen darkness.
Standing Buffalo wrote, directed and animated SAVJ during the pandemic. It features an eerie, haunting soundscape composed and performed by Cara Adu Darko and Brandon Smith that the duo recorded at the National Music Centre in Calgary.
It gives the animated short an unflinching look at the moment the family gets torn apart, when children's services split them up.
“The inspiration for SAVJ is my real life," Standing Buffalo said. "Events in the movie actually happened. That time we all lived in Rondeau Park (in southwestern Ontario) with no adults.
"It was the last time we were all together," he said. "We were completely free. (It was) the best time with my seven siblings, before children’s services split us up.
"I wound up in juvenile detention, a lot of terrible events took place, and I never lived with the family again."
Coming on the heels of the horrifying discoveries of human remains of residential school children across Canada over the past several years, Standing Buffalo's new film sounds ripped straight from the headlines.
"SAVJ speaks to deeper issues in Canadian culture and history," Standing Buffalo says. "There are more Indigenous kids in foster care than there ever were in the country’s shameful residential school system, just the latest version of the same colonial system stealing kids when assimilation won’t work.”
Standing Buffalo is a compulsive creator who paints, carves, tattoos and makes tiki mugs, props, puppets, movies and more.
He's at work on his next project, the film MONSTR, which was chosen from over 1,000 applicants to be a part of the HBO Max X Warner Bros. Discovery Access Animated Shorts Program.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
N.L. woman missing after Fiona sweeps homes into sea, wreaks havoc across East Coast
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say two people were swept out of residences that collapsed into the sea as post-tropical storm Fiona hit Saturday.
Port aux Basque under state of emergency as Fiona sweeps houses out to sea
The town of Port aux Basque in Newfoundland is under a state of emergency as first responders cope with electrical fires, residential flooding, and washouts due to post-tropical storm Fiona.
The incredible power of Fiona making landfall in Atlantic Canada through the eyes of storm chasers
Post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada after making landfall early Saturday and storm chasers captured the incredible power as the storm roared ashore.
Major flooding, debris in Que.'s Magdalen Islands as Fiona slams Maritimes
Municipal roads are closed on Quebec's Magdalen Islands and residents are ordered to stay inside as the region battles the effects of Fiona.
Wind from 'very powerful' Fiona knocks out power to homes in Nova Scotia, P.E.I.
High winds knocked out power in thousands of homes in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. Friday night as people in Atlantic Canada began feeling the wrath of Fiona.
Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place revealed in new Windsor Castle photograph
Buckingham Palace has released a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place within St. George's Chapel following her interment in Windsor on Monday.
Kremlin stages votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia
Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities Saturday as Kremlin-orchestrated votes took place in occupied regions to create a pretext for their annexation by Moscow, while hundreds of people were arrested in Russia for protesting a military mobilization order aimed at beefing up the country's troops in Ukraine.
What will happen to the wild horses on Sable Island impacted by Fiona?
Shaggy, long-maned wild horses grazing freely on the sandy grasslands of the crescent-shaped Sable Island in the North Atlantic are expected to come under the swipe of a powerful storm forecast to hit eastern Canada this weekend.
Federal government unlikely to declare victory on COVID as travel restrictions loosen
The decision to put an end to some of the last vestiges of federal COVID-19 restrictions is expected to be announced officially on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Officer injured, man arrested after brandishing knife at Edmonton airport: RCMP
A police officer was injured while responding to a report of a man brandishing a knife at Edmonton International Airport Saturday.
-
Shelter in place order active in Cadotte Lake
After reports of a potentially armed man in the area of Cadotte Lake, RCMP are advising residents to shelter in place.
-
N.L. woman missing after Fiona sweeps homes into sea, wreaks havoc across East Coast
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say two people were swept out of residences that collapsed into the sea as post-tropical storm Fiona hit Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Musqueam history, heritage and culture showcased in new FIFA 23 video game
Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow was blown away when he saw the results of the collaboration with EA Sports.
-
HIV spike among B.C. drug users associated with COVID-19 lockdown, research says
A new study says reduced access to HIV services during early COVID-19 lockdowns in British Columbia was associated with a "sharp increase" in HIV transmission among some drug users.
-
This electric, self-driving delivery robot can bring pizza to your door
If you're looking to get Pizza Hut delivered in downtown Vancouver, your delivery person might not be a person at all.
Atlantic
-
Powerful post-tropical storm Fiona makes landfall near Canso, N.S.
Fiona, now a post-tropical storm, continues to bring in powerful and destructive winds to parts of the Maritimes with hundreds of thousands without power.
-
State of emergency declared for Cape Breton Regional Municipality: mayor, council
A state of local emergency has been declared by the mayor and council of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality amid widespread power outages, road closures, displaced residents, and structural damage as post-tropical storm Fiona makes its way across the island Saturday morning.
-
Nearly 500,000 Maritimers without power in Fiona's wake
Strong winds and heavy rainfall from Fiona have left nearly 500,000 Maritimers without power, as of 4 p.m. Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
Fundraiser to benefit Victoria's Sanctuary Youth Centre
Vulnerable youth in the Capital Region will benefit from an upcoming fundraiser, part of a national event to raise money for a variety of charities across the county.
-
HIV spike among B.C. drug users associated with COVID-19 lockdown, research says
A new study says reduced access to HIV services during early COVID-19 lockdowns in British Columbia was associated with a "sharp increase" in HIV transmission among some drug users.
-
Musqueam history, heritage and culture showcased in new FIFA 23 video game
Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow was blown away when he saw the results of the collaboration with EA Sports.
Toronto
-
'Enough is enough:' Will Brampton's municipal election be a referendum on the dysfunction that has plagued city hall?
Todd Letts believes that Brampton is perhaps “Ontario’s best asset” for future job growth thanks to a large tract of developable industrial land unmatched in the GTA and a highly educated workforce.
-
Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams to be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame tonight
Pop music legends Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams and David Foster will be officially inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Saturday.
-
Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
An Ontario woman is issuing a warning after she says a hidden camera was found inside a Tim Hortons restaurant.
Montreal
-
Major flooding, debris in Que.'s Magdalen Islands as Fiona slams Maritimes
Municipal roads are closed on Quebec's Magdalen Islands and residents are ordered to stay inside as the region battles the effects of Fiona.
-
Quebecers can vote in advance starting Sunday
Advance polls will be held on Sunday and Monday, with polling stations open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-
Man and woman fatally shot in Longueuil, Que.
A man and a woman were shot Friday night in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore. They were transported to hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.
Ottawa
-
St. Brigid's owner pleased with decision to uphold eviction of United People of Canada
The owner of the church that a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group has been occupying for weeks says he is pleased that a judge sided with him and ordered the group's eviction.
-
Long waits at local walk-in clinics
Traditionally, walk-in clinics are used by people without family doctors, but now the clinics themselves are filling up.
-
Advance voting underway in Ottawa municipal election
Four days of advance voting are underway in Ottawa for the Oct. 24 municipal election.
Kitchener
-
Hydro tower damaged in Wilmot Township crash
A serious crash outside of Waterloo is being blamed for a power outage and road closure.
-
Lucas Shortreed remembered as 'happy outgoing kid' by friend
In the decade and a half since Lucas Shortreed was killed in a hit and run, Jesse Matthews says he never lost hope someone would be charged in his friends death.
-
Accused in Lucas Shortreed case granted bail
The two people charged in connection to the death of Lucas Shortreed have been granted bail.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. pastor under investigation following online harassment allegations
Lutheran Church-Canada is investigating a Saskatchewan pastor following allegations that he used an anonymous Twitter account to harass a Saskatoon blogger
-
Why a fundraiser to save a Saskatchewan drive-in theatre is sparking controversy
A fundraiser launched to save a drive-in theatre in Manitou Beach is proving to be controversial.
-
New APTN show spotlights Indigenous businesses
Reality TV fans have a new opportunity to get their fix of business shows, as a new series features Indigenous businesspeople from across Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
N.L. woman missing after Fiona sweeps homes into sea, wreaks havoc across East Coast
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say two people were swept out of residences that collapsed into the sea as post-tropical storm Fiona hit Saturday.
-
Fire at homeless encampment in Sudbury causes smoke downtown
Lots of smoke could be seen in the distance in Sudbury’s downtown around noon as a campfire at a homeless encampment on Raphael Street near the top of the stair from Brady Street had gotten out of control.
-
Timmins MPP talks the future of mining in the north
George Pirie, the Ontario's Minister of Mines and MPP for Timmins, gave his first state of mining address for his new role at a Timmins Chamber of Commerce event Friday.
Winnipeg
-
N.L. woman missing after Fiona sweeps homes into sea, wreaks havoc across East Coast
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say two people were swept out of residences that collapsed into the sea as post-tropical storm Fiona hit Saturday.
-
Winnipeg police warn of 'new twist' on scam targeting grandparents
A new twist on a scam targeting grandparents has Winnipeg police warning the public to be alert and trust their gut when answering the phone.
-
Homicide unit investigating death of man on Arlington Street
Winnipeg police are investigating the homicide of a man who died after an early-morning assault.
Regina
-
Regina Rams improve to 3-1 with win over UBC
The number six ranked University of Regina Rams beat the UBC Thunderbirds 21-13 on Friday night in Vancouver.
-
WHL action begins for 2022-23 season
The Western Hockey League's (WHL) 2022-23 season kicked off Friday night with eight games across the country.
-
Suspect, 13, in custody following lockdown at Regina high school: police
A youth is in custody after a report of a firearm prompted a lockdown at F.W. Johnson Collegiate on Friday morning.