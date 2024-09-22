Calgary fire crews put down blaze, rescue cat in southwest fire early Sunday

Calgary fire crews were busy early Sunday dealing with a fire, a missing cat and a vehicle that drove into the side of a garage.

At around 2 a.m., a 911 call was received for reports of fire at a residence in Westworth S.W.

Crews responded to the 0-100 block of West Coach Place S.W., where they found flames coming from the basement window at the side of the house.

Two people who lived there were outside but a cat was missing inside.

Crews were able to enter the home, extinguish the fire and locate the cat, which they reunited with its owners.

Damage was limited to the basement with smoke damage throughout the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Around the same time, crews in the southeast responded to reports of a vehicle that drove into the side of a garage in the 100 block of Sunlake Way S.E.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, wasn’t hurt, but the crash caused significant damage to the garage, resulting in the fire department’s technical rescue team working with fire crews to stabilize the garage while they pulled the vehicle out of the side of it.

The technical rescue crew used wood shoring to prop up the garage, ensuring it won’t collapse more than it already has.