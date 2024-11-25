Lethbridge business community concerned as Canada Post strike drags on

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

Lethbridge businesses are starting to feel the pressure after 11 days of the Canada Post workers’ strike.

The strike comes right as the Christmas shopping season is kicking into high gear.

“The strike significantly impacts our downtown businesses. Many of them rely heavily on Canada Post to ship products to customers to receive products from their distributors,” said Sarah Amies, executive director of the Downtown Lethbridge BRZ.

“And this disruption is obviously making it really, really difficult during an extremely critical time, which is the Christmas shopping period.”

The strike will force some businesses to use a courier service to send and receive goods.

But private couriers will often be significantly more expensive than Canada Post. That means any extra costs will likely be passed onto the consumer.

“At the end of the day, they're probably not going to absorb that price difference. They're going to pass that along to you, to the consumer. So, in a day and age where we've got significant cost of living challenges, this is just another thing that adds to that burden,” said Economic Development Lethbridge CEO Trevor Lewington.

Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers local 770 were once again picketing outside the downtown Canada Post branch on Monday.

Despite the weather, dozens were out showing their dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in negotiations.

“It's gotten a little colder, but, I mean, at the end of the day, our resolve hasn't really shifted. We're still looking for a fair deal, and hopefully, they get to one sooner than later,” said Cole Morgan, with CUPW local 770.

Canada Post provided an update on the service disruption that’s been caused by the strike. So far, Canada Post is down almost 10 million parcels.

That number will likely grow as Black Friday and the busiest portion of the holiday shopping season get closer.

"We remain committed to reaching new agreements at the bargaining table and talks will continue with the support of the special mediator,” Canada Post said in a statement.

Talks have continued between Canada Post and the union, but progress has been limited.