    • Calgary firefighters battle Maple Ridge house fire

    Calgary firefighters are battling a blaze in the community of Maple Ridge.

    Emergency crews were called to a single-storey home in the 10400 block of Maplemont Road S.E. just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

    Crews arrived to find the home engulfed in flames.

    Thick smoke could be seen coming from the area.

    This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available… 

