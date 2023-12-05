Calgary firefighters battle Maple Ridge house fire

Calgary firefighters are battling a blaze in the community of Maple Ridge.

Emergency crews were called to a single-storey home in the 10400 block of Maplemont Road S.E. just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Crews arrived to find the home engulfed in flames.

Thick smoke could be seen coming from the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available…