Calgary firefighters battle northwest brush fire

Firefighters are responding to a heavy brush fire in the city's northwest that is creeping close to several homes.

As of 3 p.m., the Calgary Fire Department had dispatched six engines and a bush buggy to McHugh Bluff, in the area of 5A Street and Ninth Avenue N.W.

The fire prompted Calgary police to close Crescent Road N.W. between 10 Street and Fourth Street.

🚧 ROAD CLOSURE 🚧



Please be advised, Crescent Road N.W. from 10 Street N.W. to Fourth Street N.W., is closed due to a 🔥 fire.



⚠️ We are asking the public to avoid the area while first responders work. pic.twitter.com/XQddPvpLuM — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) June 5, 2023

This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become available…