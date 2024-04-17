Calgary Flames’ Andrew Mangiapane nominated for King Clancy Award for humanitarian work

The Calgary Flames announced forward Andrew Mangiapane has been nominated by the team for the 2024 King Clancy Award.

The annual award goes to an NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made noteworthy humanitarian contributions to his community.

During his seven seasons with the club, Mangiapane has always participated in community events and in 2023, decided to launch his own community initiative.

He called it Mange’s Breadsticks, a youth community hockey program based out of the Youth Centres of Calgary in Ogden. With sponsorship support from the Flames Foundation and Calgary Italian Open, Mangiapane was able to fully fund the program, so disadvantaged kids could get access to new equipment, and healthy meals.

Mangiapane worked with the Italian Centre Shop to create a unique #88 loaf of bread, which sold for a limited period of time. For each loaf sold, the Italian Centre Shop provided a meal kit to the Youth Centres of Calgary, which turned into 850 meals donated to children who often lack access to healthy meals at home.

With the assistance of the Flames Foundation, Mangiapane bought each child in the program new hockey equipment.

“Hockey has given so much to me and my family and I think it was a great opportunity for me to give back to the City of Calgary,” said Mangiapane in a media release.

“Growing up, I was always told I was too small, and I was never going to make it," he added. "I was always the underdog, and these kids are also underdogs, so I want to give them the best chance to learn to play hockey. They’ve never had equipment or played on a team, and I wanted to help and be a role model to them in the game that has given me so much."

If he wins the King Clancy Award, Mangiapane will be the fifth member of the Flames to do so. Past winners include Lanny McDonald (1988), Joe Nieuwendyk (1995), Jarome Iginla (2004) and Mikael Backlund, who won it last year.

“Congratulations to Andrew on being named our nominee for this award,” said Backlund. “Andrew’s dedication to our community is truly inspiring and he is making a real difference in the lives of young people here in Calgary.”

Three finalists for the award will be announced at a later date by the NHL.