CALGARY -- Calgary Flames hourly and event employees won't be paid for shifts cancelled as a result of the season being paused due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to an email obtained by CTV Calgary.

"Alberta Employment Standards requires that employers provide 24 hours' notice for cancellation of scheduled shifts," reads the email from Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, which owns the Flames.

"CSEC will pay employees where the notification of cancellation was less than 24 hours. No payment will be made for shifts cancelled with greater than 24 hours notice."

The NHL announced on Thursday the season is being put on hold indefinitely due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The National Lacrosse League, which includes the Calgary Roughnecks, and Western Hockey League, which includes the Calgary Hitmen, have also suspended their seasons. Both of those teams, also owned by CSEC, play out of the Scotiabank Saddledome as well.

"CSEC will pay for your March 12, 2020 shift if you were scheduled to work as the notice of cancellation was less than the 24 hours required by Alberta Employment Standards," reads the email.

Stores operated by CSEC at the Saddledome, North Hill Mall and South Centre Mall will remain open.

Affected employees are encouraged to file for EI.

Reaction to the news online came swiftly on social media, including from some members of Calgary city council.

"Some NHL and NBA teams have shared plans to ensure part time and event staff are compensated throughout March. The Flames have announced they will not do the same. Given the recent $275M subsidy provided by City taxpayers, I hope that this will be reconsidered.," Coun. Jeromy Farkas wrote in a Facebook post.

"As stated below: If the Flames organization won’t do it, let's at least hope some of the players will take it into their own hands as some players for other teams have done. What do you think?"

Coun. Druh Farrell also called on the team to pay staff.

"You’ve been given $300,000,000 of public funds for a new arena. Surely you can afford pay your staff during this crisis," she wrote.

Some other NHL teams, including the Pittsburg Penguins, have announced they will pay full and part-time arena and service employees while the season is paused.

The Edmonton Oilers also announced plans to assist employees.

"All part-time staff affected by a temporary halt in our operations will receive financial payment to bridge them between their maximum EI benefits and their regular average earnings for remaining regular season games," the team wrote in a statement.

In December, city and CSEC officials signed an agreement that will see each pay half of a $550-million price tag for construction of a new arena in Victoria Park.

CSEC officials have not responded to a request for comment.

As of noon Saturday, there are 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta and an update is expected at 3:30 p.m.