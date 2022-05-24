Calgary Flames look to even things up against the Oilers

Connor McDavid has been on a mission against the Calgary Flames.

The Edmonton Oilers captain has been the best player on the ice and has been in on nine of Edmonton's 15 goals in this series.

Elias Lindholm's line has seen a lot of the McDavid line this series, and it didn't go very well in game three.

McDavid had three assists, Leon Draisaitl set up four goals and Evander Kane had the hat trick.

Lindholm knows his line needs to be better.

"We've just got to get back to playing our game and not defending too much," Lindholm said after the morning skate prior to Tuesday's game.

"You know we've been a really good line throughout the season and if we play like that as we have done, we'll be find. We've just got to get back to our game."

BEEN THERE BEFORE

Trevor Lewis is one of the veterans on the team. He has won a pair of Stanley Cups with the Los Angeles Kings.

Lewis, 35, knows this is a big game says but the Flames were in the exact same position against the Dallas Stars and came back to win the series.

Lewis says they can draw on that experience.

"It's a big game for us," he said. "You just want to make sure we're ready and come out with a better start than we had last game and go from there."

CRITICAL GAME

Flames Head Coach Darryl Sutter knows there's a lot of twists and turns in a series.

He says the Flames can't look too far ahead but he knows this is a big game.

"We've got to win a game on the road at some point," he said. "So I think tonight would be a critical game for us."