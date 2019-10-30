CALGARY — For the first time in history, the Calgary Flames will be represented by a Tier 1 affiliate sledge hockey team at the 2019 NHL Sled Classic.

The team, known as The AMP Flames, is made up of Tier 1 players from the non-profit PX3 AMP hockey program. The Calgary Flames’ endorsement was officially announced Wednesday afternoon as the players gathered for practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The team, which includes former Humboldt Bronco Ryan Straschnitzki, were presented with official Calgary Flames jerseys after being welcomed by Craig Conroy.

Straschnitzki is a member of the PX3 AMP sledge hockey team but is unable to compete in this tournament due to previously scheduled surgeries. He said he hopes the endorsement will attract some much-needed attention to Canadian sledge hockey.

“A lot of people with disabilities stay at home and don’t do much, I think if they can find the power of sport they can get out there and get motivated.”

The PX3 AMP Sledge Hockey Academy was created to support the development of youth sledge hockey players and is based in Calgary. Brad Layzell, a former professional hockey player, founded the organization and manages the AMP Flames team.

Watching the team don their brand new jerseys, Layzell said not only is the NHL endorsement necessary to take part in the tournament, but it opens up opportunities to raise funds for travel and equipment.

Layzell said securing the endorsement was a team effort with the flames taking the lead and his team is proud to wear the jersey.

“To see them out there, with smiles on their faces, the honour to wear an NHL jersey, let alone a Flames jersey, is incredible,” he said.

The St. Louis Blues are set to host the 10th annual USA Hockey Sled Classic in St. Louis from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019. Each year, participating NHL clubs put forward an affiliated sled hockey team to participate in the tournament.