Calgary Flames players weigh in on league's Pride tape decision

The NHL season began on Tuesday night, and the league says it won't allow players to use Pride tape on their hockey sticks.

The NHL has sent a memo to teams saying rainbow-coloured stick tape cannot be used.

The memo also reaffirms teams cannot alter uniforms to reflect theme nights.

And some Calgary Flames players are weighing in on this decision.

"I mean, it's their decision," said Flames captain Mikael Backlund.

"We're going to support Pride any way we can, other than the tape, and we're going to follow the rules and do what we're told."

"I mean, it sucks," said Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson.

"It's something that's close to my heart and something I would love to support but, you know, it is what it is and we've got to find other ways to support it."

When it comes to altering uniforms, this includes not only Pride but also Hockey Fights Cancer and military appreciation celebrations.