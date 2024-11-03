Calgary Flames present team jerseys to sledge hockey players heading to NHL Sled Hockey Classic in Dallas

Members of the Calgary Flames and the Flames Foundation visited WinSport Saturday to hand over a few special team jerseys.

The jerseys were for members of the Tier 1 and Tier 3 sledge hockey teams, who are heading to Dallas to participate in the NHL Sled Hockey Classic that starts Nov. 7.

They are the only two teams representing Canadian NHL cities.

The tournament is one of the most prestigious in the world, bringing together the top sledge hockey players from across North America.

It’s the sixth year the Flames Foundation has supported Calgary-based sledge hockey teams at the tournament.

“The AMP Legacy program is not only creating a significant impact here in Calgary, but it’s having a ripple effect on para-sport athletes across the entire country. It’s so much fun to work with this group, their perseverance, grit and determination is incredible,” said Calgary Flames general manager Craig Conroy, who helped spearhead the inaugural AMP Calgary Flames sledge hockey team six years ago.

Flames Foundation executive director Candice Goudie said it’s all about making sport accessible to everyone.

“That’s a big part of the work that we do: removing barriers from participation,” Goudie said.

“And these (sledge hockey) groups are doing such an amazing job of making sure everyone does have a place to play and it’s an incredible thing for Calgary to be sending two teams to the NHL Sled Classic, considering we’re the only Canadian city that’s being represented.”

Flames team members Dan Vladar, captain Mikael Backlund and defenceman MacKenzie Weegar were on hand along with Conroy to pass out jerseys to the players.

'Incredible experience'

It was a pretty special moment for everyone, said Chris Cederstrand, who’s with the AMP Legacy Foundation, a non-profit organization whose mandate is to make Canada a more inclusive place for children with physical disabilities.

“Being able to have (Flames players) Backlund, Weegar and Vladar come out present everybody here with their jerseys – for a lot of people, this is a dream come true, right?” Cederstrand said.

“(To) get their name on the back of a jersey -- something they might never have thought was a possibility -- and now they’re getting ready to go down for the NHL Sled Classic? it’s just unbelievable!" Cedestrand said.

“(It's been) an incredible experience.”

Eliminating barriers

Cedestrand echoed Goudie’s sentiments about the power of eliminating barriers so that anyone can participate in sports, including people who have suffered traumatizing physical injuries.

“Sports are for everyone,” he said. “You can always find a way to adapt and to play a sport and I mean hockey is no exception that way.

“We play it exactly the same way as (players who) stand up – same rules, everything like that, except we’re sitting instead of standing.

“The sledge game has evolved to a whole other level," he added. "We got guys doing laps in 15, 16 seconds, we got guys shooting the puck 80 miles-per-hour with one arm," he said. "The sport’s evolved ... and it doesn’t need to be a traumatic injury, like in my case, where I had a leg amputation, or Ryan Straschnitzki being a parapalegic – it can just be as simple as you had a knee surgery.

“You can’t skate anymore?” he asked. “Well there’s options out there for you.”

He said the players were excited to be travelling to Texas this week to test their skills against the top sledge hockey players on the continent.

“We’ve got a lot of new players who haven’t had the opportunity to head down this way before to this great event in North America and it’s great that the Calgary Flames can support us heading down there.

“It’s absolutely huge,” he added. “A few of our new players, it’s like a dream come true for them to represent with their name on that jersey.

“It means the world to them.”