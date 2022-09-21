Calgary Flames re-sign Ritchie, Ruzicka

The Calgary Flames announced the signing of a pair of players on Wednesday.

The team is bringing back centre Adam Ruzicka and forward Brett Ritchie. Ruzcka inked a two-year deal with an annual average salary of $762,000, while Ritchie signed for one year and $750,000.

Ruzicka, a native of Bratislava who was a fourth-round draft pick in 2017, played 28 games for the Flames in 2021-22, scoring five goals and five assists. He also played 16 games for the Stockton Heat of the AHL, scoring 11 and adding nine assists for 20 points.

Ritchie, 29, meanwhile played 41 games for the Flames last season, registering three goals and adding an assist, along with 29 penalty minutes. Ritchie also played in seven Stanley Cup playoff games, scoring twice and adding four penalty minutes. He has played 341 games over the course of his career, scoring 42 goals and adding 30 assists.