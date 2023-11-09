Calgary Flames recall goaltender Dustin Wolf from Wranglers

The Calgary Flames recalled Dustin Wolf from the Wranglers on Thursday.

The 22-year-old has done it all in the American Hockey League, where he was named Goaltender of the Year two years in a row. Last year, he added Most Valuable Player to his resume, leading the Wranglers to the precipice of the AHL finals before they bowed out in seven games to the Coachella Firebirds in the western final.

Wolf has played six games for the Wranglers this year and is 5-1 with a 2.34 goals against.

He was a seventh-round pick of the Flames in the 2019 NHL draft.

Wolf made his NHL debut last season, stopping 23 shots in a 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Next up for the Flames is a Friday night clash against the Maple Leafs in Toronto, followed by a Saturday game against Ottawa and Tuesday night against the Canadiens in Montreal.

