CALGARY -- The National Hockey League's decision to suspend the 2019-2020 season in response to the global spread of the COVID-19 virus has prompted the cancellation of Thursday night's Calgary Flames – New York Islanders game at the Saddledome.

The Scotiabank Saddledome was placed in lockdown Thursday morning and members of the media were refused access to the building.

Calgary Flames officials addressed the suspension of play in a statement released Thursday.

"The health, safety and well-being of our fans, staff and players remain the most important priority of Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation. CSEC is in full support of the National Hockey League’s decision to pause the 2019-20 season due to COVID – 19," said team officials in the statement. "As a result of this decision, the Flames home game this evening versus the New York Islanders and Saturday versus the Winnipeg Jets will not take place as originally scheduled. In addition, the National Lacrosse League game scheduled for this weekend at the Scotiabank Saddledome is suspended."

The status of all future Flames games remains uncertain.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced the suspension of play Thursday, citing concerns regarding shared facilities with NBA teams after a basketball player with the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19.

"The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures," said Bettman in Thursday's statement. "However, following last night's news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus — and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point — it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time."

Bettman says the league hopes to resume play as soon as its appropriate with a goal of completing the season and awarding the Stanley Cup.

The Flames had 12 regular season games remaining on their schedule at the time of the safety-related suspension of the 2019-2020 NHL season. The team currently sits third in the Pacific Division, seven points behind the division-leading Vegas Knights.