CALGARY -- The Flames selected right wing Matthew Coronato as their first-round pick in the NHL draft Friday night.

The Flames picked 13th in the first round.

Born in New York, Coronado is a 177 cm (5'10"), 83 kilogram (183 lb.) 'absolute sniper' who scored 48 goals in 51 games for the Chicago Steel of the USHL in the 2020-21 season.

Coronato has verbally committed to Harvard for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

