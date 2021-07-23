Advertisement
Calgary Flames select 'absolute sniper' Matthew Coronato with 13th pick in first round of NHL draft
Published Friday, July 23, 2021 7:52PM MDT Last Updated Friday, July 23, 2021 8:38PM MDT
Flames chose right winger Matthew Coronato with their first-round pick Friday night
CALGARY -- The Flames selected right wing Matthew Coronato as their first-round pick in the NHL draft Friday night.
The Flames picked 13th in the first round.
Born in New York, Coronado is a 177 cm (5'10"), 83 kilogram (183 lb.) 'absolute sniper' who scored 48 goals in 51 games for the Chicago Steel of the USHL in the 2020-21 season.
Coronato has verbally committed to Harvard for the upcoming 2021-22 season.
