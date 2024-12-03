Calgary Flames to honour Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

Former Calgary Flames favourite Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew will be honoured Tuesday night at the team's home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Flames have planned a pre-game ceremony that will feature a video tribute and puck drop with the family.

Many members of the Gaudreau family are in Calgary for Tuesday's tribute, including his father Guy, mother Jane, Johnny's wife Meredith and his sisters Katie and Kristen.

Johnny played nine seasons with the Flames, before he was traded to the Blue Jackets.

He then played two seasons in Columbus, before his death in August 2024.

He and his brother Matthew were killed by a suspected drunk driver while biking in New Jersey the night before their sister's wedding.

At the game, Flames goaltender Dan Vladar will be wearing a special mask that's been designed to pay tribute to the Gaudreau brothers.

"I just wanted to do something to tribute Johnny and Matthew. They're very good friends to us and we all miss the boys," Vladar said at the mask's unveiling on the weekend.

He wore it during in the game against the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Friday, and after he wears it again on Tuesday, it will be auctioned off with proceeds going to the Flames Foundation.

Vladar was able to show Guy the mask, while the latter served as a guest coach for practice on Monday.

Guy was even able to use an old stick of Johnny's during the session.

Tribute bench unveiled for community arenas

The Gaudreau family also participated in the unveiling of a memorial bench and plaque in honour of Johnny and Matthew at the Flames Community Areas on Monday.

The bench was built out of hockey sticks dropped off by fans at a memorial outside of the Saddledome.

Johnny and Meredith's daughter, Noa, sitting on the tribute bench, made up of hockey sticks left at the memorial outside the Scotiabank Saddledome earlier this year.

The Calgary Flames will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in Calgary at 7 p.m. MT on Tuesday.