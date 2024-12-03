Calgary Flames to honour the late Gaudreau brothers at game against Blue Jackets

Former Calgary Flames fan-favourite Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew will be honoured Tuesday night at the team’s home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Johnny played nine seasons with the Flames, before he was traded to the Blue Jackets.

He played two seasons in Columbus, Ohio, before his death in August 2024.

The Gaudreau brothers were killed by a suspected drunk driver while biking in New Jersey the night before their sister’s wedding.

Flames general manager Craig Conroy says it was important for the team to have this night for the Gaudreau family and the fans.

“You know, even just having the Gaudreaus back in Calgary is emotional,” he said.

“It’s just nice that we can celebrate this game with them together. Obviously, we wouldn’t want to be doing this, we’d rather be watching Johnny play, but you know having them here means so much to the city and the organization.”

Game tribute

Many members of the Gaudreau family are in Calgary for Tuesday’s tribute, including his dad Guy, mom Jane, wife Meredith and sisters Katie and Kristen.

The Flames have a pre-game ceremony planned that will feature a video tribute and puck drop with the family.

Flames legend Lanny McDonald had a visit with Guy Gaudreau on the bench Tuesday morning. He says the tribute will be special and doubts there will be a dry eye in the building.

“No, there certainly won’t,” he said.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the Calgary Flames organization for what they have done, not only since the tragedy but especially coming into tonight.

“It should be great for the entire family and part of the healing process.”

A special mask

Flames goalie Dan Vladar will be wearing a special mask, paying tribute to the Gaudreau brothers.

“I just wanted to do something to tribute Johnny and Matthew. They’re very good friends to us and we all miss the boys,” Vladar said.

He had the mask with him in the game against the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Friday, but didn’t play. On Tuesday night, he’s the starter, and after the game it will be auctioned off with proceeds going to the Flames Foundation.

Vladar was able to show Guy Gaudreau the helmet while he was a guest coach for practice on Monday.

Guy was even able to use an old stick of Johnny’s at practice.

This isn’t going to be an easy game for the Flames. It’s going to be very emotional, especially for the one’s that played with Johnny Gaudreau in Calgary.

Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar says others will have to pick them up.

“You know the guys that maybe didn’t know Johnny as well, you know, it’s our turn to step up for those guys and you know, bring them into the fight and get them going,” he said.

“Sometimes this is life, and we’ve got to go out there and pick those guys up and make it a special night for them as well.”